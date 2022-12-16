Potential Sarr departure, the need for a midfielder, Porteous chase: The main Watford talking points as January looms

It has been a turbulent season for Watford in the Championship so far as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League.

The Hornets currently sit fifth in the table, two points clear of seventh-placed Millwall, but they are seven points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

There have been plenty of managerial changes at Vicarage Road over the years and this season has been no different, with Rob Edwards sacked in September after just 11 games in charge. Slaven Bilic was appointed as his replacement and the Croatian has won six of his 12 games so far to put his side in promotion contention.

It has been a frustrating couple of games for Watford, with consecutive 0-0 draws either side of the World Cup break, the latest of which at home to Hull City on Sunday meaning they lose further ground on the automatic promotion spots.

With his squad also suffering a number of injury concerns, Bilic is likely to dip into the market in January and with the window fast approaching, we take a look at some of the main talking points at the club.

Ismaila Sarr speculation

The debate over the future of Ismaila Sarr seems to be a constant theme whenever Watford are in the Championship.

Sarr remained at Vicarage Road over the summer but after an impressive six goals and four assists in 17 games this season, he is being linked with a move away once again in January.

A recent report from The Mirror suggested that Premier League side Everton could be preparing a £35 million bid for the winger next month, with other clubs also keeping tabs.

The 24-year-old was part of the Senegal squad that reached the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, but he did not turn up to training prior to the game against Hull, despite Bilic expecting him back, which has only fuelled further rumours about his potential departure.

It remains to be seen whether Sarr will remain a Watford player come the end of the window or whether this will finally be the time where he moves elsewhere.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Watford players?

1 of 25 What is Joao Pedro's shirt number? 10 9 8 12

The need for midfield reinforcements

The area where Bilic is likely to focus most of his attention is midfield.

But the Hornets have not waited until January to start their recruitment, securing the signings of Ismael Kone and free agent Leandro Bacuna.

An injury crisis forced Bilic into action, with Imran Louza, Tom Cleverley, Dan Gosling, Edo Kayembe and Hamza Choudhury all currently unavailable.

With his options so stretched in that position, it is likely there will be further additions next month.

Ryan Porteous race

The Hornets are reportedly one of a number of Championship clubs monitoring Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous.

According to SunSport, West Bromwich Albion, Norwich City, Stoke City, Sunderland and Millwall are all keeping tabs on the centre half along with Watford.

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson confirmed the club are preparing to sell the 23-year-old after he rejected the offer of a new contract at Easter Road.

With so much competition, it will be intriguing to see how serious the interest is from Watford and whether they make a concrete offer for his signature.