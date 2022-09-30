Potential Rotherham United managerial candidate delivers verdict on the Millers

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor has labelled Rotherham United an “outstanding” club after being linked with the managerial vacancy at the New York Stadium, speaking to Devon Live.

The Millers currently sit eighth in the Championship following their positive start to the season under Paul Warne, with their 4-0 victory against Reading and 3-0 win against Blackpool showing that they aren’t prepared to roll over despite struggling to retain their second-tier status in recent years.

In fact, they have lost just one of their opening nine league games this season, conceding just six goals in the second tier so far this season with three of those coming in their 3-0 defeat against Sunderland.

However, they are currently in a sticky off-field situation with Warne departing the club to link up with Derby County and their preferred candidate Mark Bonner opting to stay at Cambridge United.

Exeter’s Taylor is one man reported to be in the mix to succeed Warne – but has revealed he hasn’t been in talks with the second-tier side at this stage and is fully focused on the Grecians.

After being asked about the Millers’ vacancy though, Taylor wasn’t short of praise for the South Yorkshire outfit who have managed to cope well without some of their key players from last season.

He said: “Rotherham is an outstanding football club.

“They are newly-promoted to the Championship and they were unfortunate to lose their manager, who has been the heart and soul of that football club for such a long period of time and they will be looking for a consistent season in the Championship.”

The Verdict:

They could have easily crumbled at the start of the season after losing Michael Ihiekwe, Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith, but they have recovered very well and Warne should be given a lot of credit for that.

The Millers didn’t even have a huge budget to replace those players despite their return to the second tier, but they did a good job in the circumstances with the likes of Lee Peltier and Tom Eaves likely to give them a real chance of remaining in the division.

Someone like Peltier may not be the greatest signing – but he certainly proved his worth for Middlesbrough last season and this is why they were smart to pick him up on a free transfer.

Looking at their players from last season, Chiedozie Ogbene has been their main man up top so far this season, but others have also stepped up to the plate aside from the Irishman and this is a promising sign for them.

Consistency will be key for them now – because there isn’t a huge difference between teams at this stage and they could easily fall down the table if they begin to rest on their laurels.