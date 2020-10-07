Potential reunion on the cards at Nottingham Forest as key off-field details emerge

Paul Trollope is set to be a part of Chris Hughton’s coaching team at Nottingham Forest, after the 61-year-old was appointed as the Reds’ new manager on Tuesday.

Forest parted company with Sabri Lamouchi on Tuesday night after a dismal start to the 2020/21 campaign, with Hughton being announced as his successor less than an hour later.

Hughton will be looking to get to grips with his squad as quickly as possible, and fans will be awaiting news regarding the new manager’s coaching team and who could follow him to the City Ground.

According to The Athletic’s Paul Taylor, Paul Trollope is set to be a part of Hughton’s coaching staff, with a goalkeeping coach and another first-team coach also likely to be appointed.

Trollope was Hughton’s assistant manager at Brighton and Hove Albion, with the pair guiding the Seagulls towards automatic promotion from the Championship in 2016/17.

The 48-year-old also has experience in management, taking charge of Bristol Rovers between 2005 and 2010, as well as taking charge of Cardiff City for five months in 2016.

The Verdict

This would be a smart move by Hughton and Forest.

Trollope and Hughton have clearly worked well together in the past, guiding Brighton to promotion in 2016/17.

Brighton were an excellent side to watch that season, and they pushed a big-spending Newcastle United team all the way before narrowly missing out on the Championship title.

If the pair can get Forest playing similar football, then it could still be a successful season for the Reds.