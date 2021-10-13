Potential reason for striker’s reported rejection of Nottingham Forest emerges

Former Nottingham Forest target and Sint-Truiden forward Yuma Suzuki rejected moves to several interested sides in the summer because of his desire to play in a ‘top league’, according to Voetbal Magazine.

This serious interest from Forest was first reported in early September when it was revealed by journalist Sacha Tavolieri that the Japanese striker had rejected a move to the City Ground in the final knockings of the previous transfer window.

Considering they had failed to recruit an orthodox centre-forward during the summer, this was a big blow to a side that scored just 37 times in 46 league games last term and would have been in a lot of trouble if their defence had not stepped up and saved their blushes.

M’Bala Nzola, who was also on the radar of second-tier rivals Fulham and West Brom, also reportedly turned down a move to the East Midlands side in the summer, with neither Nzola or Suzuki arriving amid Forest’s late-summer signing spree after a slow start to the window.

The latter currently plies his trade in the Belgian top division with Sint-Truiden, scoring an exceptional 17 goals in 34 league games last season, but has failed to make an appearance for his national team as things stand and may need to move on to receive a call-up.

As per Voetbal Magazine, Suzuki was pushing for a move abroad, even rejecting Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht despite a phone call with the Manchester City legend, but desired a move to a ‘top league’.

This wish may have been the reason for the 25-year-old’s rejection of Nottingham Forest, with the East Midlands side still plying their trade in the Championship.

The Verdict:

Suzuki had an exceptional goal record last season and would have been a great addition to have at Forest, especially with Lyle Taylor still struggling to find his feet at the City Ground.

But above all else, a passion to play for the club above all else is needed right now with the East Midlands side still needing to move further away from the relegation zone before focusing on finishing in the top half of the second-tier table.

Reportedly rejecting a move to Forest, he seemingly didn’t have that desire and after only getting back into the first team at STVV, scoring just once in four appearances, it seems as though the transfer saga surrounding him in the summer has had an effect on his performances.

Because of this rejection, Steve Cooper’s men would probably be better served identifying alternative targets to pursue and it may be best if they stick to the UK, just to ensure a deal for a forward can be wrapped up quickly with no work permit or Covid complications.

Bringing in players late proved to be costly to their early-season form, so seeing someone arrive in early January will allow boss Cooper to spend more time with his new arrival as they settle into life in the East Midlands.