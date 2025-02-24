Blackburn Rovers face competition from Rangers for the appointment of David Wagner as manager.

According to journalist Alex Crook, the 53-year-old is among the candidates being considered by the Glasgow outfit amid their search for a new head coach.

Philippe Clement was dismissed from the role on Sunday evening following the team’s 2-0 loss to St. Mirren, which has left them 13 points adrift of league leaders and bitter rivals Celtic.

The Ibrox outfit are now looking for a replacement, with former player Barry Ferguson being considered to become interim manager until the end of the 2024-25 campaign as a long-term successor for Clement is sounded out.

It has been reported by Alan Nixon that Wagner is one of two candidates being considered for the managerial vacancy at Blackburn.

Rovers are searching for a replacement for John Eustace, who departed earlier this month for Derby County, with ex-Barnsley and West Brom manager Valerien Ismael also understood to be under consideration.

However, it has now been claimed that former Huddersfield promotion winner Wagner is also on the radar of Rangers, along with Derek McInnes.

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard, currently out of work after departing Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, is reportedly not being considered as an option to come back to the club.

It remains to be seen who will be appointed at either Rangers or Blackburn, but this development could become a stumbling block for the Championship side, with the Gers able to offer European football.

Wagner is also currently available after departing Norwich City last summer after their play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United.

Blackburn Rovers’ promotion push

Eustace departed Blackburn despite the team’s push for a play-off place, with the team currently sitting sixth in the table.

David Lowe has overseen recent fixtures against West Brom, Plymouth Argyle and Swansea City, with the team picking up six points from nine.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of February 24th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 33 +48 72 2 Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3 Burnley 34 +34 68 4 Sunderland 34 +19 62 5 West Brom 34 +13 51 6 Blackburn Rovers 34 +5 51 *Sheffield United were deducted 2 points

Wagner has previous experience of gaining promotion through the play-offs, guiding Huddersfield Town to the Premier League in 2017.

Next up for Blackburn is a home clash against Wagner’s former club Norwich on March 1.

David Wagner choice could put Blackburn Rovers in a tricky position

It has been claimed that Blackburn are hoping to confirm their appointment within the next 48 hours, but if Wagner is their preferred option then that timeline may be pushed back now.

It remains unclear what Wagner’s stance is at the moment, but he may want to listen to what Rangers are offering before accepting any potential deal from Rovers.

This is difficult timing for Blackburn, and they will be hoping Rangers’ managerial chase will have no impact on them.

But this development has the chance of derailing their chances of hiring Wagner, which would be a blow when the alternative choice is Ismael.