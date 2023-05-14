Crystal Palace will have to pay QPR as part of the Eberechi Eze deal if the attacking midfielder plays for England.

Will Eberechi Eze play for England?

The 24-year-old has always been seen as a talented player, but he has started to add a real end product to his game in recent weeks.

Eze made it six goals in seven games with his double in the Eagles’ 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, with Roy Hodgson’s return to Selhurst Park having seemingly transformed the player.

As well as scoring goals, some of which have been fantastic strikes as well, the ex-R’s man has stepped up when Palace have needed him most, as they were battling relegation earlier in the campaign.

Therefore, there have been calls for Eze to receive international recognition, with the player having only previously turned out for the Three Lions’ U21 side.

Whilst it remains to be seen whether Gareth Southgate will call Eze up for the games over the summer, it’s fair to say those at QPR will be hoping he is given a run-out for the national team.

That’s after reporter Ian McCullough revealed more details on the transfer that took Eze to Palace back in 2020.

“If Eze carries on like this, that 25 per cent sell-on clause may prove to be very lucrative for QPR. Add-ons for England call-ups too.”

It was also noted that the sell-on is related to the fee Palace receive should Eze move on, as opposed to just the profit, which is obviously a positive for the R’s as well.

QPR will surely benefit

Even though England are well-stocked for options in the final third, Eze is an excellent player that has the potential to get even better. So, he’s sure to be on Southgate’s radar, having made the provisional squad in the past, and if he continues to perform like this, it’s a matter of time before he gets to pull on the shirt for the senior side.

All at QPR will be delighted for their former player if he does that, as he was superb in his final season at Loftus Road, and they will be proud to say they helped produce an England international. Of course, the financial boost adds another reason to wish him well.

QPR got a decent fee for Eze at the time, but it shows the importance of adding these extras in the deal, as whilst we don’t know the exact fee, it’s going to help the R’s if an England appearance for Eze does bring more money to the club. Then, there’s the prospect of a significant return if they get a quarter of the next sale, as you can be sure that some big clubs are monitoring the 24-year-old.