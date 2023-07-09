Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter was forced off as Gareth Ainsworth’s side were beaten by Slavia Prague in a pre-season friendly.

Jake Clarke-Salter’s injury issues continue

The former Chelsea centre-back joined the R’s last summer as part of Michael Beale’s squad, but he made just 16 appearances for the club as they battled to avoid the drop in a chaotic campaign last time out.

But, with Ainsworth now in charge, Clarke-Salter spoke just days ago about how he was hoping those problems were behind him, as he was ready to become a key figure at the club moving forward.

“Last year was the worst injury-season of my career and I found it tough. It was really hard mentally but I have worked so hard already. I worked throughout the close season to come back in good shape and I am doing everything I can to make sure I am as robust as possible.

“I see myself as one of the leaders in the team and I felt that way last year when I first joined. I am vocal on and off the pitch and that role and responsibility is even more important now with some of the players who have left. It’s important for me and a few others to really step up and help the squad over the course of the season.”

So, it was really concerning for all connected to the club when Clarke-Salter limped off just 17 minutes after coming on against the Czech side.

How bad is Jake Clarke-Salter’s injury?

It’s far too soon to speculate about the extent of the injury, but those who saw Clarke-Salter limp off will have felt sympathy for the player, as he looked in pain and frustrated, which was understandable after how the past year has gone for him.

So, it’s a case of waiting for an update from Ainsworth or the medical team in the coming days, but the R’s will be having their fingers crossed and hoping this is not a serious one.

We all know the importance of pre-season to footballers, and after all Clarke-Salter has been through, it would be a huge shame if he is set for another extended period out.

It’s also a real worry for Ainsworth. With Rob Dickie having left the club for Bristol City, and Leon Balogun not yet re-signed, it’s an area of the pitch that needs strengthening quickly, and Clarke-Salter’s injury could force them to speed up their plans in the market.

QPR summer transfer plans

Following on from that, it’s set to be a very busy few weeks for Ainsworth and QPR, as they have lost several important players from last season, and you could forgive fans if they are slightly worried by the state of the club.

It should be said that major changes were always on the cards, but the supporters will want to see some quality brought in quickly ahead of the new season.

Ainsworth’s side begin their Championship campaign with a trip to Watford on August 5.