Potential problem revealed as Derby County try to finalise deal for experienced player

Derby County could be forced into a rethink over a deal for Curtis Davies after it was revealed that if he joined he wouldn’t be treated as an existing player.

Derby. More and more bizarre. Curtis Davies due to sign a new deal … but possible would NOT be treated as an existing player as it wasn’t done by end of July. This in turn could cut number Derby can sign on 4500 a week to just three more 😳😳 Further talks due with EFL on this — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 1, 2021

The Rams have a ridiculously small squad with the new season less than a week ago, with an embargo preventing Wayne Rooney doing the business that he would’ve wanted over the summer.

However, there have been some productive talks, with Derby expected to be able to bring in free agents on certain restrictions.

As well as that, Rooney would look to tie down players who were at the club last season but are now out of contract – which includes Davies.

And, reporter Alan Nixon has revealed today how any deal for Davies would be classed as a new signing for Derby, even though he spent last season at Pride Park, which complicates matters due to the limit on the number of players they can bring in.

The verdict

Things are never easy for Derby and this will create more problems for them ahead of the new season and you have to feel sorry for Rooney and the fans.

Clearly, with the limits on new players coming in, there are going to be some big decisions for the club to make on who they do sign and Davies has been left in limbo as a result.

Hopefully the talks with the EFL are positive because this situation needs sorting urgently for the Rams.

