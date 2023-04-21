Galatasaray are willing to offer Norwich City €7.5 million for Milot Rashica this summer.

According to Turkish outlet Hurriyet, an offer for a permanent deal is being readied following the player’s successful loan stint this campaign.

Rashica joined Galatasaray in the summer and has become a regular presence in the side, featuring 20 times in the Turkish Super Lig.

Will Norwich sell Milot Rashica this summer?

The forward initially signed for the Canaries in a big money move from German side Werder Bremen in 2021.

Rashica made 31 appearances during the club’s doomed Premier League campaign last year, before going on to make a further four appearances in the Championship before going out on loan.

With David Wagner now in charge of Norwich, it remains to be seen whether the new manager has any plans for the 26-year-old going into next season.

However, Galatasaray are pleased with the progress Rashica has made with the team and are reportedly willing to make a permanent offer to Norwich for a move this summer.

Does Milot Rashica have a future with Norwich City?

But the Turkish giants are also willing to offer another loan deal if an agreement cannot be reached on a permanent deal.

The Kosovo international made his breakthrough first emerged with Vushtrria, before breaking into the mainstream during his time with Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem.

It is likely that a decision will not be made on his future until the end of the season, with Wagner’s side still chasing promotion to the Premier League.

Norwich are currently 10th in the Championship table, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

The Canaries are aiming to gain promotion straight back to the top flight after suffering relegation in the club’s first year back in the Premier League under Dean Smith last season.

Should Norwich offload Milot Rashica?

A €7.5 million offer may fall below the club’s valuation for the player, but it could prove just tempting enough to accept.

If the player has no future with the team, then it may be best to just cut their losses and move on.

However, if Wagner sees a role for the player then it will be worth discussing the matter with the player when he returns from his loan at the end of the campaign.

Much may depend on the decision of the German, meaning it is too early to say either way whether this permanent move is realistic yet or not.