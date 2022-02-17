Potential Preston North End takeover analysed by football finance expert

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has given his verdict on reports that Chris Kirchner is interested in taking over Preston North End.

Reports first emerged of Kirchner’s interest in Preston last week, with Kirchner said to be drawn into the history of the club.

Kirchner, the owner of Slync.io, ended his interest in purchasing Derby County earlier this season, but remains interested in the market for a football club in England.

Speaking on the Price of Football podcast, Maguire speculated that his interest likely isn’t concrete and that he is using the reported interest in the club to boost his own profile.

“Chris Kirchner came from nowhere a few months ago and announced, via social media, that he was an interested party with regards to Derby County,” said Maguire.

“Looking at his background, in terms of wealth, he has got a logistics company – which makes far more money than the likes of you or I – but it doesn’t seem to be in the ballpark to give him £60million to acquire the club.

“That did seem a bit strange and then he withdrew his interest, again, via social media – he blamed the EFL, Quantuma and implied Mel Morris hadn’t helped as well.

“But what we have seen, historically, is that you can get a disproportionate amount of publicity for yourself by taking some form of interest in the football industry. It’s actually a very small industry with a very big social media following; wait and see, I don’t think he’s a serious contender at this stage, but you can never say never.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Preston North End signed these 25 non-British players from?

1 of 25 1. Daniel Iversen Crystal Palace West Ham Leicester City Southampton

Maguire went on to reveal that there is suspicion around his actual interest in football ownership.

Maguire claimed he is saying all the things fans want to hear but that it would likely cost too much money to ever deliver on those promises meaning his interest is probably not that concrete.

Preston are currently 11th in the Championship, four points outside the play-off places.

The Lilywhites are unbeaten in their last six league games, with a chance to extend that to seven when they face Reading on February 19.

The Verdict

Maguire’s analysis is very astute. We see this a lot with prospective ownership bids.

If Kirchner was especially interested in purchasing a club like Preston then he would be a lot quieter about doing so.

Takeover deals usually involve keeping radio silence as they can be very complex and private discussions going public could torpedo any agreement.

But a lot of businessmen like to drum up interest in themselves by inventing interest that isn’t actually there.