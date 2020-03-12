Potential points deduction could provide Luton survival boost

Luton Town could be provided a huge boost in their fight to remain in the Championship as Sheffield Wednesday face a potential points deduction.

Wednesday are currently awaiting the punishment for an EFL charge they received last year for financial misconduct, with the potential reprimands including a nine, 12 or 21 point deduction.

Birmingham City were given a nine point deduction last season after they fell foul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

The Owls are currently 15th in the Championship table with a total of 48 points, nine points clear of the relegation zone.

Luton Town, who sit 23rd, have 35 points and are six points adrift of Hull City in 21st, but would be granted a potential lifeline if any deduction was applied.

A nine point deduction would leave Luton just four points adrift of safety, while any greater punishment would see Charlton Athletic, who have 39 points, climb above Garry Monk’s side.

The verdict

Luton have shown some improved form in recent weeks but given their starting position it was looking like too little late.

However, a points deduction for Sheffield Wednesday would bring survival very much back into play, with Charlton also struggling off the field.

With the decision not yet reached, Luton will just be focusing on their own performances but this could prove a huge moment in their season.