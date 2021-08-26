Potential outgoing revealed in Lee Bowyer’s Birmingham City transfer update

It has been a busy summer at St Andrew’s, with seven incomings and 13 out, but the business is far from done with six days remaining of the window, Lee Bowyer told BirminghamLive.

The Blues head to Barnsley on Saturday with a win likely to see them break into the play-offs going into the international break. The manager is determined to finish the window strongly, to set them up for a successful season.

Bowyer said: “There are a couple of positions I would like to strengthen. We are looking. Are we close? Ish.”

Adam Clayton appears to be right on the fringes with the Blues and the former Charlton Athletic manager is content to listen to offers for the 32-year-old.

He continued: “I think there’s a little bit of interest in Adam, he is another we will have to see. It has to be right for the club because no-one really does us many favours so it works both ways. We have got four-five days left I am sure there will be some movement.”

It has been a very positive start to the season for Birmingham, none more so than stealing the show last weekend when they hammered Luton Town 5-0, they will want to harness that momentum at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Verdict

The Blues’ business has been very good this summer, Dion Sanderson got his first look at first team minutes in their midweek cup exerts and demonstrated the quality he can bring to the side in the coming months.

Chuks Aneke opened his account for the club, Tahith Chong was majestic and Ryan Woods continues to be a crucial cog in the centre of midfield, Bowyer is dissecting a squad that has been fortunate to stay in the division for the last few years very efficiently.

It will be a testament of how far they have come if they can get a result from the 2020/21 play-off semi finalists on Saturday.

12 of these 25 Birmingham City facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Birmingham City's record arrival is Emile Heskey's move from Liverpool. True Fake