It is set to be a nervous end to the season for Cardiff City as they battle to avoid relegation from the Championship.

After a dismal start to the season that saw them pick up just one point from their first six league games, Cardiff made the decision to part company with manager Erol Bulut in September, just months after he signed a new two-year contract.

Omer Riza took over on an interim basis after Bulut's exit, and he made an impressive initial impact, but despite the fact that results were starting to decline, he was surprisingly handed the permanent job in early December.

It seemed as though the decision to end the managerial uncertainty was a shrewd one by owner Vincent Tan as Riza led the Bluebirds to a seven-game unbeaten run shortly after being given the full-time role, but victories have been few and far between in recent months.

In total, Riza has won just 11 of his 36 games in charge of Cardiff, drawing 12 and losing 13, and his side dropped into the relegation zone on Wednesday night after Derby County's 2-0 win over Preston North End, meaning that the prospect of League One football next season is becoming increasingly real.

Championship table (as it stands 2nd April) Team P GD Pts 17 Portsmouth 39 -14 45 18 Stoke City 39 -12 42 19 Oxford United 39 -17 42 20 Derby County 39 -9 41 21 Hull City 39 -9 41 22 Cardiff City 39 -20 40 23 Luton Town 39 -25 38 24 Plymouth Argyle 39 -37 34

With Riza's contract at the Cardiff City Stadium set to expire in the summer, the Bluebirds are facing a big decision on whether to stick with the 45-year-old, and we looked at three potential replacements they should consider if they decide to make another managerial change.

David Wagner

Of the managers currently out of work, former Norwich City head coach David Wagner is potentially the most attractive option for Cardiff.

Wagner was sacked by the Canaries in May after they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals, but given that they look set to miss out on the top six under his successor, Johannes Hoff Thorup, this season, it could be argued that he was harshly treated at Carrow Road.

As well as his time at Norwich, Wagner has had spells in charge of German side Schalke and Swiss outfit Young Boys, but he is perhaps best known for his work at Huddersfield Town, who he led to a shock promotion from the Championship via the play-offs in the 2016-17 season before keeping them in the Premier League the following year.

Wagner's success at Huddersfield shows that he is capable of delivering results on a limited budget, which could make him the perfect fit for the Bluebirds given their well-documented financial limitations, and having reportedly held talks with Plymouth Argyle earlier in the season, it seems the 53-year-old is willing to look lower down the second tier for his next role.

Rob Edwards

Another manager who will likely have plenty of suitors this summer is ex-Luton Town chief Rob Edwards.

Edwards led the Hatters to promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history via the play-offs in the 2022-23 campaign, and despite suffering relegation from the top flight last season, his side earned plenty of plaudits for their spirited performances.

Luton were widely expected to challenge for promotion in the Championship under Edwards this season, but it certainly did not work out that way, and he departed Kenilworth Road by mutual consent in January with the club sitting just outside the relegation zone.

In truth, it felt like the Hatters kept hold of Edwards for much longer than they should have, but the underwhelming end to the 42-year-old's time in Bedfordshire should not do too much damage to his reputation, and he deserves another chance in the second tier.

Edwards, who has also had spells managing in the EFL with Watford and Forest Green Rovers, made 15 caps for Wales at international level during his playing days, so he would likely be welcomed with open arms by Cardiff supporters, and taking over at a club with slightly lower expectations could be ideal for him as he looks to reignite his career.