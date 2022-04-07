Potential major off-field boost emerges for Reading FC in Barnsley and Derby County relegation battle

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has conceded that he doesn’t think fellow relegation battlers Reading will receive a further points deduction this term, speaking candidly to the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes’ official previously wrote to the EFL last month asking for more clarity surrounding the Royals’ compliance with their profitability and sustainability rules, with Paul Ince’s side still active in the transfer market in the last 12 months despite the embargo they were placed under.

This embargo was brought in due to their breach of these financial rules, with the Berkshire outfit exceeding their limit by a considerable margin and as part of this punishment, they were also made to agree to a business plan that means the club will need to work within strict budget limits in the summer.

If they are unable to stick to this plan, they will be sanctioned with a further six-point deduction next season, something they will be keen to avoid as they look to rebuild and improve their fortunes when the upcoming window comes along.

El-Ahmad previously hinted at legal action if the Royals weren’t remaining within their financial limits and they stayed up at the expense of the South Yorkshire side, with the former’s midweek win against Stoke City making this outcome a real possibility now.

However, the Tykes’ CEO has now admitted that a further punishment for Ince’s side is looking unlikely now as he spoke in depth to the Yorkshire Post.

He said: “I don’t think so. I have not pushed it that hard. That was not necessarily the intention.

“The intention is to ask questions of the (general) situation.

“I am curious as to how the mechanism works – that certain teams can lose millions, millions and millions and how the regulatory thing works. That’s all.”

The Verdict:

Everything the Royals do is likely to need EFL approval anyway, so El-Ahmad probably never had a strong case and this is why he is conceding that any further sanctions are unlikely to happen now.

From a Barnsley point of view, you can see why he wants to keep a close eye on things because their rivals have secured the services of Brandon Barker and Terell Thomas recently and this has strengthened their squad.

However, it could be argued from the Berkshire club that neither addition has made a real impact and they would be right in saying that, because Barker has only appeared for the Royals in small cameos and Thomas is yet to make his debut at this stage.

In fairness to Reading as well, they may extend that gap between themselves and the Tykes to more than six points between now and the end of the season and that would make another deduction irrelevant unless Derby manage to claw their way back into contention.

The Rams’ dispute with Wycombe may provide them with the motivation to chase a potential claim against the Royals, though they will have other priorities on the agenda at this stage with the club’s survival at stake.