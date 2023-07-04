Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic both face obstacles in their pursuit of Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Rovers may not be able to offer the 19-year-old enough game time while City were hoping for a Championship move, which puts the Latics at a disadvantage.

Who is Kian Breckin?

Breckin is an attacking midfielder, who was born in Manchester and has been part of the Citizens' academy system since 2015.

He has worked his way through the age groups at the Etihad, helping the club win the U18s Premier League in 2020/21 and 2021/22 before making the step up to the U21s last term.

The teenager, who can also feature in a deeper midfield role and is said to be "comfortable at receiving the ball in tight areas", dealt with the step-up in impressive style, scoring eight times and providing four assists in 24 Premier League 2 appearances in 2022/23.

Breckin, the son of former Nottingham Forest and Wigan Athletic defender Ian Breckin, has never made an appearance for City's senior side but faces an interesting summer.

Blackburn and Wigan in Man City chase

A host of clubs were linked with a permanent move for the attacking midfielder in May, including Arsenal, Barcelona, and Leeds United, but it seems that rather than sell him permanently, the Premier League champions want to send him to the EFL to get some experience under his belt.

According to a report from Lancs Live at the end of June, Rovers have registered their interest in Breckin but a deal was not close.

Southampton and Leeds have also been credited with an interest in the player, who it is said will hold talks with City about his future at the start of pre-season but is expected to leave the club on loan.

Blackburn and Wigan obstacles highlighted

Journalist Alan Nixon has claimed that both Rovers and Wigan are among the clubs keen on a loan deal for the midfielder but face their own respective obstacles.

Nixon highlighted concerns about how much playtime the player would get at Ewood Park as a potential issue for Jon Dahl Tomasson's side while City are thought to prefer a Championship spell for Breckin, which could make things hard for the Latics.

Blackburn saw playmaker Bradley Dack leave the club at the end of his contract earlier this summer but have already signed attacking midfielder Arnór Sigurdsson, on loan from CSKA Moscow, and central midfielder Sondre Tronstad on a free transfer from Vitesse.

Tomasson also has the likes of Sammie Szmodics, John Buckley, Lewis Travis, Adam Wharton, and Jake Garrett to call upon in the centre of the park.

What is Kian Breckin's contract situation at Man City?

Breckin signed a five-year deal with City back in 2022, which will keep him under contract at the Etihad until the summer of 2027.

That highlights how bright a talent he is seen as by the Premier League club so it's no surprise they're keen for him to gain some experience on loan before making a permanent decision over his future.