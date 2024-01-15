Highlights Derby County interested in signing Michael Smith, but his wages could be an obstacle.

Derby County remain interested in signing Sheffield Wednesday’s Michael Smith, but his wages could be a problem to making a deal.

Derby County looking to sign Michael Smith

The Rams have had a good season so far, and they’re firmly in the hunt to finish in the top two ahead of tonight’s game against Burton Albion.

However, Paul Warne will want to add to his squad in January, and bringing in a new number nine is the priority.

A host of names have been linked with a switch to Pride Park, including Smith, who knows the Rams chief well having worked with Warne during his time at Rotherham.

The 32-year-old has struggled for game time under Danny Rohl at Hillsborough, so, in theory, a transfer this month should be possible.

But, in a fresh update, journalist Alan Nixon has revealed that whilst talks are ongoing, Smith’s wages could be problematic to getting his deal done.

“He’s on big wages. So will need a bit of work”, Nixon replied when quizzed on the latest.

Michael Smith would benefit from leaving Sheffield Wednesday

As mentioned, Rohl has decided to go in a different direction from Smith since his appointment, and results prove he has made the right call as they battle to stay in the league.

Bringing in a new number nine is thought to be the priority for the Owls this month, so a new arrival would knock the experienced target man further down the pecking order.

Even though he has a deal at Hillsborough that runs until the summer of 2025, it seems apparent that Smith will have to leave for regular game time. On that basis, a move to Derby would surely appeal, as they are another big club, and they will have a lot to play for over the coming months.

Michael Smith can fire Derby to promotion

From Derby’s perspective, this could be the short-term boost that they need to finally return to the Championship, which is the aim for Warne’s side this season.

In Smith, they would be getting someone who has regularly delivered at this level in the past, as he hit 18 goals to help the Owls to promotion last season, and he got 19 for the Millers a year prior to that in the third tier as they went up.

So, this is a player who guarantees goals in League One, and his all-round game makes him a very useful option, whilst the fact Warne knows him is another added bonus.

Some may argue that Derby should be looking for a long-term striker, and there are doubts about whether Smith is good enough in the Championship, but the reality is that this season is all about promotion for the Rams, and the Wednesday forward will help them do just that.