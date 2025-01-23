Sparta Rotterdam defender Mike Eerdhuijzen is unsure about joining Plymouth Argyle due to their position in the Championship table.

It was reported yesterday that the Dutch side had accepted an offer from the Pilgrims for the centre-back, with Plymouth hoping to get the deal sorted in time for Eerdhuijzen to make his debut at Sunderland on Saturday.

However, in a fresh development, the Sky Sports Transfer Centre (12:42) has revealed that Eerdhuijzen is not convinced about signing for Plymouth.

Mike Eerdhuijzen transfer latest

The report claims that the player has ‘reservations’ about making the switch to Home Park because of Plymouth’s position.

An embarrassing 5-0 defeat at home to Burnley last night, with all five goals coming in the first half, means the side are bottom of the table and six points from safety.

Championship Table (as of 23/1/25) Team P GD Pts 17 Millwall 27 0 31 18 Portsmouth 27 -11 29 19 Stoke City 28 -10 28 20 Cardiff City 28 -12 28 21 Derby County 28 -7 27 22 Hull City 28 -11 26 23 Luton Town 28 -18 26 24 Plymouth Argyle 28 -35 21

The update adds that relegation to League One ‘contains a considerable wage cut’ which is also part of Eerdhuijzen’s thinking.

Yet, all hope is not lost for Plymouth, as they also state that the 24-year-old would welcome the chance to work with Miron Muslic, and talks are ongoing between Eerdhuijzen and the club in the hope that they can reach an agreement.

Plymouth must back Miron Muslic in January window

This is not the news that Plymouth fans would’ve wanted to hear, but the reality is that it is going to take a lot to convince a player to sign right now.

Of course, the financial side of things also comes into play, and the relegation release clause will be a factor.

From one perspective, the club is right to protect themselves with players’ wages dropping if they go down, but they must also be aware that it could put prospective signings off. So, they may have to compromise if they want Eerdhuijzen or any other new recruits.

Either way, if Plymouth are going to pull off what looks like an unlikely survival, they need reinforcements - something which Muslic acknowledged after the Burnley loss.

Sadly for Argyle, the current squad just aren’t good enough going by their performances and results under both Muslic and Wayne Rooney.

To rectify that, new faces must arrive, and they need to bring both quality and the right mentality to help the new manager get his ideas across.

Clearly, Eerdhuijzen has been identified as someone who will improve the group, so it will be interesting to see if they can get it over the line.