Huddersfield Town News

Potential Nottm Forest transfer alternative emerges amid Huddersfield news

Nottingham Forest are looking to make a splash in the Premier League next season, and Huddersfield Town might be one of the victims of that, with Harry Toffolo linked with a move to the Reds.

According to The Athletic, the men from the City Ground are eyeing the full-back ahead of a potential transfer deal involving the player, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League for the first time in over 20 years.

Their full-back search isn’t ending there, though, with John Percy revealing that they are also in talks over a potential deal involving Bayern Munich’s Omar Richards, with him once of Reading:

The Verdict

Of course, there is every chance that Forest aim to sign both to strengthen their squad but this is an interesting development with Toffolo in mind.

One thing is certain, though, and that’s that the Reds are clearly keen on making an impact in the Premier League next year, with them already sealing a fair few signings.

They have great pull given the size of the club and you can imagine both Toffolo and Richards being keen on joining them for their return to the Premier League.

It just remains to be seen, then, as to which, if not both, joins.


