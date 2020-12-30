Potential Nottingham Forest transfer regret highlighted as Premier League clubs track 5-goal striker

Former Nottingham Forest transfer target Stephane Bahoken is attracting interest from several Premier League clubs after his fine start to the season in France.

The striker has scored five goals in 11 starts for Angers, with the Daily Mail claiming that a number of top-flight sides in England are preparing a January bid for the Cameroon international.

That will have not gone unnoticed at the City Ground, as Forest had been linked with the 28-year-old prior to this campaign, but a deal could not be agreed.

It’s fair to say that Forest have suffered after missing out on Bahoken, as they are hovering just above the relegation zone in the Championship going into the New Year.

A key reason for that poor form has been the fact they’ve managed just 15 goals in 22 league games. Lewis Grabban has hit just one this season, whilst summer recruit Lyle Taylor has grabbed four.

Therefore, bringing in a new number nine may be on his radar as he looks to make new additions when the window opens next week.

The verdict

This is one of those transfers that got away for Forest, as Bahoken has impressed in France and it seems as though he will get a chance to play in the Premier League.

However, this happens to all clubs up and down the country, everyone will have several stories to tell when it comes to missing out on signing good players.

Recruitment has been a major issue for Forest in the past few years, and it’s something that needs to be addressed moving forward.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.