Potential Nottingham Forest transfer deal takes fresh twist

Olympiacos have denied holding an interest in signing West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki, leaving a potential move to Nottingham Forest in doubt.

Reports from Football Insider have emerged this afternoon claiming that Grosicki is set to leave West Brom and join Olympiacos on a permanent deal before the international transfer window closes this evening.

The winger would be sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest immediately after completing a £1-1.5million move to Olympiacos, as Forest look to add another winger to the squad.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Nottingham Forest or Derby County?

1 of 12 Niall Horan? Forest Derby

But according to Greek media outlet Gazzetta, Olympiacos have denied having any interest in signing Grosicki, which has cast doubt on a potential move to the City Ground.

If Olympiacos do not sign Grosicki before tonight’s 11pm deadline, then Forest do have the option to purchase Grosicki directly from West Brom, rather than wait to sign him on loan from the Greek side.

Forest will look to bring in another winger before the end of the transfer window, with the pressure continuing to mount on Sabri Lamouchi after losing 2-1 at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

The Verdict

It all seems rather unnecessarily complicated to be honest.

If Forest want to sign Grosicki, then why not just loan him or sign him on a permanent basis, rather than go through another club?

If Olympiacos do not sign Grosicki, then I can see Forest doing just that, as he doesn’t look to have a future at the Hawthorns under Slaven Bilic.