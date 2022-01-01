Potential Nottingham Forest signing’s price tag revealed as Alan Hutton delivers Aston Villa verdict

Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis is currently valued between £2m and £4m according to Football Insider, with the forward thought to be on his way to link up with Championship side Nottingham Forest for the remainder of the season.

This link to Forest was reported by the Express and Star, who believe he’s set to arrive at the City Ground with Steve Cooper’s men after stealing a march on league rivals AFC Bournemouth for his services, with the Cherries having also been said to be keeping tabs on the Villa man.

However, the East Midlands outfit have been on the prowl for a striker since the beginning of last summer, but were unable to finalise an agreement to provide competition to the likes of Lewis Grabban and Lyle Taylor.

Quiz: Can you name which club Nottingham Forest signed these 20 strikers from?

1 of 20 Lewis Grabban Aston Villa Bournemouth Norwich Sunderland

It seems as though the second-tier side have now found a suitable target in Davis, as he prepares to make the temporary move east.

The 23-year-old was within touching distance of a move to Stoke City back in August before suffering an injury, being unable to recover in time to secure a temporary move away but is now fully fit ahead of this potential loan agreement.

It remains to be seen Forest have negotiated a permanent option as part of the deal – but former Villa full-back Alan Hutton has warned his old club that they could be making a mistake if they cash in on him permanently, for a fee between £2m and £4m.

Speaking about this reported valuation to Football Insider, the ex-Scotland international said: “I think it’s a low price. That comes off the back of that he has had his injury problems.

“He has not been able to play in the team for a sustained amount of time. I think that’s where it comes from.

“For Villa, I think if they can get him out to a club that suits him on loan for the rest of that season, wait and see what happens in the summer, then his value could probably increase.

“He’s got everything. His ability is there for all to see. It’s solely about staying fit. Teams aren’t going to spend £10million on a player they can only have for five games a season.

“It’s about him going out there, proving himself and taking it from there.”

The Verdict:

Although Davis has made 86 competitive appearances for Villa, many of these have come from the bench and this is why he needs to go out on loan as he looks to become a more regular starter, something he needs to be at this stage of his career.

Not only will a spell at Forest help him in the present day, but it will also give him the opportunity to put himself in the shop window ahead of a potential permanent move away, although whether Steven Gerrard’s will sell him permanently or not could depend on the success of his temporary spell at Forest.

His price tag is also hard to judge considering he hasn’t played all that much senior football considering the fact he’s now 23, so it will be interesting to see him in action and this difficulty in judging how much he’s really worth could be why they may not give Steve Cooper’s men the option to make this deal a permanent one.

This makes him one to watch if he does seal his move to the Reds – and for a side that desperately needs more competition in the striking department – he could be a real asset providing he stays injury-free.