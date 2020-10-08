Potential Nottingham Forest reunion ruled out

Colin Calderwood has agreed to become the head coach of Northampton Town’s International Football Academy, ruling out a return to Nottingham Forest.

Chris Hughton has recently been appointed as the new manager of Nottingham Forest following the sacking of Sabri Lamouchi, with many fans tipping Calderwood to return to the City Ground.

Calderwood was Hughton’s assistant manager at Brighton and Hove Albion, Birmingham City, Norwich City and Newcastle United, and was tipped for a return to Trentside.

With another one of Hughton’s former assistants, Paul Trollope, set to join his coaching team at Forest, it looks as if Calderwood will not be joining.

Northampton Town have confirmed that Calderwood has agreed to become the first head coach of the Cobblers’ International Football Academy, ruling out a return to the City Ground.

Calderwood is a popular figure on Trentside. The 55-year-old took charge of Forest in 2006, guiding the Reds to promotion from League One in 2007/08.

The Scotsman also guided Northampton to promotion from League Two in 2005/06, so it is a club he has a real affinity with.

The Verdict

It would have been good to see Calderwood return to the club he had plenty of success with as a manager.

Forest were a great team to watch back in 2007/08 under Calderwood, and fans will never forget how he got them back into the Championship and falling into League One.

If that hadn’t have happened, then who knows where Forest might have been nowadays.