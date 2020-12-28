Potential Nottingham Forest player departure hits stumbling block

A fresh update has emerged in Nottingham Forest striker Miguel Guerrero’s potential move to Aris Thessaloniki, as per Greek journalist Gerasimos Manolidis.

Having joined in the summer following an impressive two years with Olympiacos, the 30-year-old hasn’t been able to stamp his authority on the Forest side.

He’s failed to score or assist during his nine appearances for the Reds, and appears to be out of favour under Chris Hughton having been signed by former manager Sabri Lamouchi.

And with the January transfer window opening on Friday, the Spanish frontman has been the subject of strong interest from Greek outfit Aris Thessaloniki, with a move looking highly likely to happen.

However, whilst Guerrero is reportedly keen to terminate his contract at the City Ground, Manolidis has revealed there are currently some difficulties in completing a deal.

Not only are the finances of the Super League side causing some issues, but the journalist believes that Guerrero himself isn’t overly interested in returning to Greece at this moment in time, despite scoring 17 goals across two seasons in Athens with Olympiacos between 2018 and 2020.

The Verdict

This isn’t an ideal situation for Forest.

Whilst Guerrero could still leave in the January window, a return to Greece would have been their best hope of cashing in on the striker.

His goalscoring CV is impressive, but turning 31 at the end of the current season he isn’t going to be easy to shift in the summer, so it would appear that Forest would want to act quickly, although this update has thrown a spanner in the works, so the City Ground hierarchy have work to do.