Potential Nottingham Forest exit on the cards for 25-year-old

Nottingham Forest outcast Zach Clough has been linked with a move to Greek side Atromitos, as per journalist Antonis Oikonomidis.

Clough is completely out of favour at the City Ground, and a move away from the East Midlands could well be on the cards for the 25-year-old.

The attacking midfielder arrived at Forest from Bolton Wanderers in January 2017, having established himself as one of the brightest prospects outside of the Championship.

Quiz: Can you name where each of these 14 ex-Nottingham Forest players are playing now?

1 of 14 Nathan Tyson? Chesterfield Town Wrexham Nuneaton Lincoln City

Despite scoring four goals for the Reds in the second-half of the season, Clough quickly fell out of favour the following season, and his last appearance came in January 2018 against Hull City.

Loan moves to Bolton Wanderers and Rochdale materialised, but after flattering to deceive out on loan, he hasn’t made a single appearance in April 2019.

According to Antonis Oikonomidis, though, a move to Atromitos could now be an option for Clough, who only has one year left on his contract.

Forest have also added three new players to their squad this summer, with Jack Colback, Tyler Blackett and Lyle Taylor all joining on free transfers.

The Verdict

It’s really about time Clough departed Forest.

He has been on their books for a few years now but simply hasn’t made an impact in a couple of seasons, and the fact he hasn’t played in over two-and-a-half years speaks volumes.

He needs to be playing regularly at this stage of his career, a move to Greece could help him fall back in love with the game.