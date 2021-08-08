Potential Nottingham Forest arrival could sanction 22-year-old’s exit as Sunderland circle

Nottingham Forest could be prepared to sanction the sale of defender Jordan Gabriel this summer if they were to manage to secure a move for Sheffield Wednesday’s Liam Palmer, according to The Sun on Sunday (08/08/21, p67).

According to The Sun on Sunday, Nottingham Forest are now interested in making a move for Palmer this summer as they aim to provide extra quality and competition in the full-back areas.

The Sheffield Wednesday defender has show he can play comfortably at both right-back and left-back.

Gabriel is a player that has been in-demand this summer and it has already been reported that both Sunderland and Blackpool have come in with offers for the 22-year-old.

However, it has also been reported that the offers from both Sunderland and Blackpool were below Forest’s valuation with them thought to be wanting around £700,000 for his services.

According to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday, Forest could be prepared to sanction the departure of Gabriel to either Sunderland or Blackpool if they are able to bolster their options by securing Palmer from Sheffield Wednesday.

The verdict

This is a very encouraging update for both Sunderland and Blackpool and it does raise hope that they might be able to secure a move for their key full-back target this summer.

Gabriel is clearly a player that Nottingham Forest do not want to lose without knowing they have a replacement already through the door and that is why it is taking a long time to solve his future.

The 22-year-old will be hoping that he can get the chance to make a move and get a fresh start somewhere he can be assured of being a regular in the starting line-up this season.

You would imagine that both Blackpool and Sunderland would bring him straight into their main starting line-up and he would represent a major upgrade for them.

However, securing a move for Palmer is not going to be easy for Forest because Sheffield Wednesday are not going to want to lose one of their key players. That suggests this situation could well take time to be resolved one way or the other.