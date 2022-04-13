Potential non-negotiable emerges in Fulham and Huddersfield Town transfer race

Championship clubs Fulham and Huddersfield Town will both pursue the services of Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill on the condition they are promoted to the Premier League, as per gianlucadimarzio.com.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at the latter after arriving on a temporary spell in the summer from Stamford Bridge – and has played a considerable part in guiding the Terriers to a spot in the promotion mix at this stage after seeing them finish 20th last term.

Impressing in the vast majority of his 26 second-tier appearances, recording two goals and one assist in the process, he has generated interest from the Premier League and European sides, with journalist Fabrizio Romano recently revealing that he will have no shortage of proposals this summer.

This latest report from gianlucadimarzio.com has named some of those sides interested in the teenager, with both the Cottagers and the Terriers expressing an interest, though a move is only likely to materialise if they are promoted to the top tier at the end of this term.

Although Marco Silva’s side are currently in pole position to secure their top-flight return, the Terriers have a great chance of their own after climbing up to third place on Monday night following their 2-0 victory over promotion rivals Luton Town.

However, they look set to face considerable competition for his signature with Everton, Leicester City and Southampton also thought to be monitoring his current situation ahead of a potential transfer approach during the next window.

His contract at Stamford Bridge doesn’t expire until the summer of 2025 though, so any interested side may need to fork out a considerable fee for his services.

The Verdict:

This would be a good signing for both sides, especially for the Terriers who would see Colwill fit back in seamlessly in defence and considering he has progressed well there, the defender may be persuaded to sign on the dotted line again in West Yorkshire.

Because Corberan’s men play a back-three system, it’s especially important that they have as many centre-back options available as possible, so bringing the teenager in again would be something of a boost for them.

Some may argue having a permanent addition in his place would potentially be ideal in building for the long-term future – and they may have the funds to pull this deal off if they do reach the top tier.

Even if they wanted another loan deal, they would probably have to be competing in the top flight if they want to get another deal over the line, something that can only provide them with more motivation for their upcoming games.

For the Cottagers, the defence is something that needs to be focused on after a Fabio Carvalho replacement is secured, because they have shown they can get forward very well as the division’s best attack this season.

Tosin Adarabioyo will probably be a starter next term – but more competition for Tim Ream is certainly needed and this is where Colwill could come in. He will only get better too and should adapt to the top tier well, so he’s definitely someone worth pursuing for the west London side.