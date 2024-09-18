Reading are now in an uncertain situation after Rob Couhig's takeover deal collapsed.

The Reading Chronicle, who reported this news, have revealed that other interested sides have returned to the negotiating table to purchase the club, but that isn't much of a consolation for fans.

They know that it may take months for another takeover deal to get over the line - and that isn't ideal for the Royals - who are in desperate need of a sale to happen soon.

Under their current owners, there's little chance of stability returning to the Select Car Leasing Stadium and with a takeover deal now collapsing, that could end up having a major impact on the pitch.

Ruben Selles' side have made a fairly decent start to the campaign and that could give them some confidence to continue picking up points, even with their 1-0 defeat against Leyton Orient last weekend being a setback.

League One table (11th-13th) (As of September 18th, 2024) P GD Pts 11 Peterborough United 5 0 7 12 Reading 5 0 7 13 Crawley Town 5 -2 7

In terms of where the Royals go next, it's unclear.

Whatever happens, it doesn't look as though a takeover will be happening in the short term after today's news.

Below, we take a look at three potential next steps for the Berkshire side.

1 Rob Couhig makes a U-turn and re-enters the race

Last month, the club confirmed that Couhig and his party, named Redwood Holdings, had been approved by the EFL.

With these checks already being completed, the Royals would probably be in a very strong position to get a deal over the line in the short term if the American businessman and current owner Dai Yongge revived talks and secured an agreement.

Until a takeover is done and dusted though, nothing can be taken for granted and that has been reinforced by events in recent weeks.

It seems as though the Couhig deal is dead, but you just never know if the ex-Wycombe Wanderers owner is going to re-enter the race.

Having spent so much time and money on this deal, you have to wonder whether he would be tempted to revive his offer if Dai changes his mind and contacts him.

2 Reading FC enter a period of exclusivity with a new party

In their club statement, the Royals said that they were pursuing alternative options, and that could mean that they are in talks with other parties.

The Reading Chronicle believes other interested parties have been invited back to the negotiating table, but whether an agreement can be struck remains to be seen.

If the club is to be taken over before the end of 2024 though, a deal will need to be agreed with another party very quickly.

That party will then have plenty of hoops to jump through before a sale is finally complete.

Whether another party will be willing to go through this long process remains to be seen though, because Couhig did it without taking over, despite being approved by the EFL.

3 Reading FC enter administration

It would be a dreadful outcome for the club, because administration will probably mean 12 points being deducted from their total.

It will also leave the Royals potentially needing to make player sales and staff redundancies, which would be a nightmare.

This scenario, however, would mean that Dai is no longer in charge of the football club and that would be a relief.

He still has ownership of the SCL Stadium though, which could make administration a lot more difficult for the Berkshire side.

Administration certainly isn't the ideal outcome, but it's preferable to liquidation and it could allow the Royals to rebuild.