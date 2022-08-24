Potential Newcastle United transfer boost emerges as they seemingly overcome hurdle for Watford star

Watford star Joao Pedro is happy with the personal terms Newcastle United are offering as part of a deal to take him to St James’ Park, according to an update from Chronicle Live.

The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Tyneside in recent days, with Eddie Howe’s side reportedly launching multiple offers as they attempt to finalise a move for a striker.

Howe may have Callum Wilson and Chris Wood available as two top-quality options up top – but they are light in this department and the Premier League side’s recruitment team have seemingly identified the Brazilian as the ideal candidate to come in.

However, they aren’t alone in their quest to sign the Hornets’ forward, with Everton thought to be willing to match what the Magpies are offering to try and persuade Pedro to make the switch to Goodison Park instead.

And new sides have entered the race for his signature since then, with Leeds United, Leicester City, Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers all reported to be keeping tabs on his situation ahead of a potential last-ditch swoop.

But the 20-year-old is believed to be satisfied with the personal terms offered by the Magpies, though it remains to be seen whether they will win the race for his signature.

The Verdict:

Newcastle could be a good step for Pedro because he will have a good chance of being in the matchday squad regularly and they are certainly a team on the up, so the Brazilian could enjoy an exciting time there.

In fact, he could get just as much game time at St James’ Park as he would at a newly-promoted Forest side who already have the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Brennan Johnson and Taiwo Awoniyi at their disposal.

Game time has to be the main priority at this stage of his career and this is why having as many options as possible on the table will probably be beneficial for the youngster – and it wouldn’t even be the worst choice if he opted to stay at Vicarage Road.

He may be competing at a lower level and this will be disappointing for him considering he was a regular in the top flight last term – but he may have Ismaila Sarr alongside him and that can only benefit his development.

The 20-year-old also has plenty of time to make the step up, so he shouldn’t be looking to rush at this stage despite the temptation of potentially playing in the top tier again this season.