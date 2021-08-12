Potential Newcastle United, Arsenal transfer agreement could impact Bolton financially

Any transfer that sees Rob Holding move from Arsenal to Newcastle United this summer window could benefit Bolton Wanderers financially, it has been revealed.

The Trotters are looking to make waves this season in Sky Bet League One after returning for the 21/22 campaign and Ian Evatt will be eager to see his players really impose themselves where they can.

Off the field, they could be in line for a boost, too, with the Bolton News revealing that if Holding did make a move from Arsenal to Newcastle, the Trotters would be in line for a slice of the financial pie.

The report reveals that there is a sell-on clause in the defender’s contract that would entitle Bolton to a percentage of the profit if he was to move to the Magpies before the deadline.

The report does also state that the Gunners are looking to keep hold of Holding this summer but, of course, situations can change and, if they do, Bolton will make a nice little earner.

The Verdict

It’s very much part and parcel of the game these days and you would have had to question those in charge at the time when Holding left Bolton had no such clause been put in.

It was clear the talent he had to get him to a club like Arsenal and Bolton were wise to put in clauses like this one to benefit further down the line, long after his exit.

He may not move from the Gunners and this could all be academic but, if he does leave then it’s nice for the Trotters to know they’ll get that extra bit of financial reward.

Certainly, Bolton are in a better place now than they were just over a year ago but every penny counts towards a football club so this is good to potentially see for Wanderers.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Bolton Wanderers’ first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 Who scored Bolton Wanderers’ opening goal of the 2006/07 season? Ivan Campo Ricardo Gardner Kevin Davies Henrik Pedersen