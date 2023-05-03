Francesco Farioli will look to bring Alanyaspor midfielder Tayfur Bingöl to Sunderland should he take over the Championship side in the summer.

Will Farioli replace Tony Mowbray?

Despite Sunderland enjoying an excellent season under Tony Mowbray, who was named as Alex Neil’s successor earlier this campaign, it has been claimed that he will depart in the summer, with Farioli poised to take over.

The 34-year-old is a highly-rated coach in Europe, and he has experience in the Turkish top-flight with Fatih Karagumruk and more recently Alanyaspor.

During his time with the latter, Farioli coached Bingöl, and Turkish media outlet Sabah has revealed that he is keen on reuniting with the midfielder on Wearside.

Bingöl is currently on loan at Besiktas, and they do have an option to make his stay permanent, but the update adds that he is keen on working with Farioli again, so will be willing to follow him to his next club.

Whilst the report states that Farioli is in line to move to the Stadium of Light, they add that Farioli will join him at his next club in Europe, even if his deal with Sunderland is ‘cancelled’.

If the move did happen, Bingöl would add experience and know-how to the Sunderland midfield. He has spent his entire career in Turkey, and is currently part of a Besiktas side that are third in the table and on course to finish in the European places, although he has been used as a substitute in recent months.

Sunderland have won just one of their last five league matches | Credit: Action Images/Lee Smith.

Big summer awaits for Sunderland

This is a remarkable situation considering the job Mowbray has done, but reports from the continent seem adamant that the club are looking at Farioli to replace the ex-Blackburn boss in the summer. With the club still in the mix for promotion, it’s a distraction that they don’t need, but you can be sure that Mowbray won’t let it impact the group.

As for the report, this is a move that would make sense if Farioli took over. Bingöl is a player he knows very well, and he would be the sort of figure that Sunderland need in the squad, as they are a young group that lacks depth in key areas. When you add in the fact he is likely to be available for a modest fee, it’s a deal that would make sense.

So, it remains to be seen whether this actually happens, but, for now, all connected to Sunderland will only be focused on Preston, as they hope to pick up three points that will leave them in the top six by Monday evening.