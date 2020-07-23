Potential new owner reaffirms interest in Charlton Athletic takeover

Andrew Barclay has reaffirmed his interest in buying Charlton Athletic, The Valley, and the club’s training ground.

The Addicks were relegated to League One last night after a dramatic late winner at Griffin Park saw Barnsley secure survival with a 2-1 win over Brentford.

Charlton were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Championship winners Leeds United at Elland Road but in truth, it was results elsewhere that really cost them – with Luton Town also grabbing a victory.

Ahead of yesterday’s game, Barclay – who is understood to have joined forces with ex-Addicks CEO Peter Varney in order to try and buy the club – took to Twitter to reaffirm his interest in a takeover, whatever the result.

I wish Lee Bowyer and the team all the best for the game at Leeds this evening. Whatever the outcome, our interest in acquiring The Valley, Training Ground and Club remains. — Andrew Barclay (@andrewdbarclay) July 22, 2020

The south London club have had a number of off-field issues this season, mostly concerning East Street Investments’ takeover – which is being investigated by the EFL.

According to London News Online, former owner Roman Duchalet remains insistent that he has a deal in place with ESI, which gives them a five-year window to buy Charlton’s ground and training ground off him.

Charlton are now heading back into League One and await the findings of the pending EFL investigation.

The Verdict

This is a positive for Addicks fans as Barclay has reaffirmed his interest in buying the club and indicated that he remains keen despite the relegation to League One.

Last night was a real heartbreaker for Charlton and you’d imagine things might get worse before they get better with Lee Bowyer linked with a move away.

The south London club need a bit of stability at the moment, you’d hope Barclay and Varney can bring that and can secure a deal.