Potential new Derby County owner Chris Kirchner sends message to Rams squad ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

US businessman and potential future Derby County owner Chris Kirchner has wished Wayne Rooney and his squad luck ahead of this weekend’s game against Blackburn Rovers, adding that he was excited to go to Pride Park tomorrow as he took to Twitter.

The Rams come into this tie off the back of four consecutive draws, securing respectable results considering their current situation but being left frustrated by their inability to turn ties into wins as they look to secure their Championship survival.

Winning 17 points from their opening 14 games but being deducted 12 after going into administration last month, they currently sit at the foot of the Championship table and six points adrift of safety, but there could be more trouble to come as they face a further docking of nine points for financial breaches.

Quiz: Do you know what club these 28 ex-Derby County players are playing at now?

1 of 28 Who does former Derby County man Martyn Waghorn play for now? Coventry City Lincoln City Ipswich Town Norwich City

This would leave them in an even worse situation with League One football next season then becoming more of a probability than a possibility despite their brave efforts, persevering admirably and not allowing their off-the-pitch concerns to affect performances on it.

There is good news for the Rams and their supporters though – and that’s the fact businessman Chris Kirchner has launched a £50m bid to buy the club and pull the East Midlands side out of administration – potentially a big step forward in saving Derby.

He has been interacting with fans on social media in recent days – and sent a tweet this afternoon ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn, writing: “Excited for my visit to Pride Park for the Blackburn game, come on Derby County.

“Good luck to Wayne Rooney and the Derby County squad.”

The Verdict:

The fact Kirchner has taken such an interest in the club and is active on social media is a good sign of what could be about to come – and will go a long way in reassuring fans that are concerned about the future of the Rams.

Although nothing is guaranteed until the takeover is made official, the fact they are the subject of at least one bid will be a real morale boost around the club and with that, could go a long way in improving results on the pitch.

It will still be an uphill struggle because of their lack of squad depth and the likelihood of injuries and suspensions throughout the campaign, but a takeover before January would help to put everyone’s mind at rest and allow the new owner/consortium to sort out their remaining problems.

Even if/when a takeover goes through, there are still a few issues including contracts to sort out, so the quicker they can get out of administration and into safe hands, the better.

Survival as a football club has to be the main priority at this stage, although they will also be fighting tooth and nail to ensure they remain a Championship club, in what would be a remarkable achievement after enduring such turbulence off the pitch.