Highlights Trabzonspor's interest in Leicester City's Dennis Praet has created a dilemma for the Foxes over whether to sell him.

Praet's time at Leicester City has been disappointing, with limited playing time and injuries.

Carlton Palmer suggests that Leicester should sell Praet to Trabzonspor and recoup some money rather than losing him for free in the summer.

The transfer window may have shut a week ago for clubs in this country, but clubs in Turkey are still able to do business as their window shuts on the 9th February.

This means that plenty of Süper Lig clubs are looking to add the finishing touches to their squad, and Trabzonspor, who are currently in fourth place, are no different.

The 2022 Turkish Champions have been linked with a move for Leicester City midfielder Dennis Praet, and have given the Foxes a real dilemma over whether to sell the Belgian international.

Dennis Praet's time at Leicester City

The Belgian midfielder joined the Foxes in 2019 and quickly became a regular feature in the club's Premier League matchday squads, despite only making 12 league starts during the 2019/20 season under Brendan Rodgers.

The following season was a frustrating one for Praet, and he only managed 10 Premier League starts thanks to injury. He was part of the Foxes' matchday squad as they beat Chelsea in the 2021 FA Cup final, although he played no part that day.

The 15-cap Belgian international spent the 2021/22 season at Torino, but returned to the King Power Stadium for their 2022/23 campaign, which saw them relegated from the Premier League.

It proved to be another tough season for the former Sampdoria midfielder, making just six league starts as the club were relegated.

If Praet thought the Foxes relegation would mean he'd play more regularly, then he'd have been wrong. He's made just two league starts, playing seven Championship games in total and nine in all competitions.

Dennis Praet's time at Leicester City - Transfermarkt (08/02/24) Season P G A 2019/20 36 1 3 2020/21 24 2 2 2021/22 0 0 0 2022/23 27 1 1 2023/24 9 1 1

He has been hampered by injuries during his time in the East Midlands, but it's a move that hasn't really worked out, and he finds himself out of contract at the end of the season.

Enzo Maresca has a dilemma. Chelsea loanee Cesare Casadei was recalled in January, and the club were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Inter Milan's Stefano Sensi, meaning they could be short in midfield if Praet was sold.

Carlton Palmer's verdict on Leicester City's Dennis Praet dilemma

Ex-England international Carlton Palmer believes that the Foxes should cut their losses and sell Praet to Trabzonspor this week.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer said: "Turkish Süper Lig team Trabzonspor are trying to recruit Leicester City player Dennis Praet before the Turkish transfer window shuts tomorrow.

“Praet’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season and Trabzonspor see an opportunity to potentially sign him for a small fee.

“The Foxes left fellow midfielder Cesare Casadei last month when he was recalled by his parent club Chelsea, and they failed in their pursuit of Stefano Sensi as they were unable to agree a loan fee with Inter Milan," he added.

Related Major reason behind Leicester City's failed Sensi transfer revealed Stefano Sensi had been linked with a move to Leicester, but a deal failed to materialise despite an agreement with Inter Milan

“Leicester City face a dilemma. Denis has not featured a great deal this season, mostly due to injuries, and the club have a stranglehold on the Championship with 16 games to go.

“Do they keep hold of the midfielder just incase they get injuries, or should they cash in? My feeling is that Leicester will not be renewing his contract past the summer and if he’s struggling for fitness anyhow, they should cash in on the player now, as opposed to getting nothing for the player in the summer.”

Leicester City should sell Dennis Praet

Whilst the Foxes aren't cash-strapped like many sides in the Championship, they may as well look to recoup some money for Praet rather than lose him for free in the summer.

The club are currently 11 points clear of Southampton in second and the Belgian midfielder has started just two league games, showing he's had no real impact on the Foxes' rise to the top of the league.

The move to Turkey would give the player a new lease of life and free up some space in the Leicester squad ready for a summer big transfer window as a likely Premier League side.