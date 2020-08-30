Potential Middlesbrough transfer move for Charlton Athletic player hits stumbling block

Middlesbrough’s hopes of securing a deal for Charlton Athletic goalkeeper Dillon Phillips have hit a stumbling block due to the Addicks’ valuation of the player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Phillips was one of Charlton’s most impressive performers in the Championship last term, with the ‘keeper playing in all of the Addicks’ league matches, and making a string of fine saves to keep them in matches at times throughout the course of the campaign.

Middlesbrough currently have both Aynsley Pears and Dejan Stojanović battling it out to be the club’s number one goalkeeper, but Neil Warnock could look to bring in another keeper to challenge for a place in his starting line-up as he looks to build on guiding the club to survival.

It is thought that Middlesbrough have been trying to secure an agreement with Charlton for Phillips during the transfer window, but that move could now be on hold, with Boro not prepared to meet the League One club’s current valuation of the player.

Middlesbrough. Keeper Phillips at Charlton more expensive than they want to pay. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) August 30, 2020

The verdict

This is frustrating news for Middlesbrough, who are struggling to add to their squad during the transfer window having as Warnock looks to re-shape the side and build a team capable of challenging more towards the top end of the division.

Phillips would be a very good addition for Boro, after producing a string of impressive performances for Charlton and given the Addicks suffered relegation back down to League One last term, he could welcome the chance to make a move back to the English second tier this window.

However, Middlesbrough do not have vast amounts of money to spend in the market and they do already currently have two keepers able to play in the first team, so they might end up having to save their money and look to pursue less expensive targets.