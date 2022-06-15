Potential Middlesbrough transfer boost emerges on 27 y/o

Reading are yet to contact Chelsea regarding a potential return for left-back Baba Rahman during this window, according to a report from Berkshire Live.

The 27-year-old spent the 2021/22 campaign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and was one of the first names on the teamsheet when available, though his participation in the African Cup of Nations and injury towards the end of the campaign limited him to just 29 league appearances.

Despite this, he was an important figure for the Berkshire outfit but is unlikely to be a key player at Stamford Bridge next season despite Ben Chilwell’s long-term setback, with Marcus Alonso and Ian Maatsen available as options for Thomas Tuchel.

This could open the door for another exit for the Ghanaian, though the Royals would only be able to afford a loan deal for the left-back unless he’s made available for free and would accept a modest wage to return to his former loan club.

They are in need of a left-back though, as are Middlesbrough who have also been linked with a move for the 27-year-old after taking the decision to release Neil Taylor on the expiration of his contract this summer.

Their league rivals at the Select Car Leasing Stadium are yet to make an enquiry for Rahman though, potentially providing a boost to Chris Wilder’s men in their quest to beat the Royals, Augsburg and PAOK in the race for his signature.

The Verdict:

Rahman would be a good addition for the Royals if they were able to secure a return for him, though others wouldn’t be too disheartened to see them miss out on him considering he was part of a defence that had the joint-worst defensive record in the division last season.

Although the Ghanaian wasn’t fully responsible for this, it does feel as though a shake-up is needed in their defence to make them a more solid force going into next season and that may include recruiting a different left-back.

However, if a deal is able to be completed, they should look to get it over the line considering they have no senior players in this area following his return to Chelsea and Ethan Bristow’s departure this summer.

For Boro, Rahman could be a real force going forward and although he only recorded one assist last term, he arguably deserved more. He did have defensive vulnerabilities, but the left centre-back, whether that’s Paddy McNair or not, can help out and compensate for that.

He would certainly provide real competition for Marc Bola and after playing a decent amount of football last term, when considering his appearances at AFCON, he can be relied on to remain fit despite previous injury worries.