Potential Middlesbrough and West Brom transfer blow emerges as Manchester United circle

Premier League side Manchester United are currently weighing up a move for Newcastle United shot-stopper Karl Darlow, according to a report from the Manchester Evening News.

The 31-year-old has spent much of the season on the bench for the Magpies, making just eight top-tier appearances during the 2021/22 campaign with Martin Dubravka remaining ahead of him in the pecking order at St James’ Park.

However, the Englishman is unable to speak to other clubs regarding a potential move at this stage unless an offer is accepted by Eddie Howe’s side, with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2025.

Despite this, a move away from Tyneside could be sanctioned this summer with the Magpies linked with England internationals Nick Pope and Dean Henderson – and a move for a shot-stopper may provide Darlow with a route out of St James’ Park.

With the top-flight side having the funds to make a deal for either a possibility following their takeover last year, that departure is a possibility and second-tier sides Middlesbrough and West Bromwich Albion have previously been linked with a move for the ex-Nottingham Forest man.

However, Erik Ten Hag’s side are also weighing up a potential move for the keeper, though a deal may not be imminent at this stage with the 31-year-old currently away on holiday.

The same Manchester Evening News report has also revealed that Watford’s Daniel Bachmann is also on Ten Hag’s radar as they search for a potential replacement for Dean Henderson who could be on his way out of Old Trafford in the next few months.

The Verdict:

For Albion, this probably wouldn’t be a huge blow despite Sam Johnstone’s departure, with David Button and Alex Palmer both recently signing new contracts and are both arguably solid options for the Baggies to have.

Some would argue they should be looking to bring in an accomplished replacement for Johnstone after seeing him leave the club – but they also need to target other areas as well and don’t have a bottomless pit of money to spend.

For Boro though, he would have been the ideal signing with both Joe Lumley and Luke Daniels failing to do enough to take the number one jersey for the long term at the Riverside.

If they are to push for promotion again, they need a better option or two between the sticks to minimise the goals they concede and provide the Teesside outfit’s defence with confidence, something that could be key in guiding them to a top-six finish.

Darlow would have been a good option to have – but they will also have other irons in the fire and considering the transfer window hasn’t even opened yet – they will have plenty of time to bring in a new shot-stopper.

Ideally though, this goalkeeper will be in place for pre-season to help him adapt to his surroundings at Boro.