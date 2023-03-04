Potential Middlesbrough and Leeds transfer deal could collapse even if Carrick reignites interest and agrees fee: Opinion

Middlesbrough looked into the possibility of signing Leeds United centre-back Charlie Cresswell during the January transfer window, according to a report from The Sun.

The 20-year-old, was, and still is on loan at Millwall with the defender featuring regularly for the Lions this season.

Gary Rowett previously hinted that the youngster had offers to move on during the winter – but he wanted to stay because he was willing to be patient and was enjoying his time at The Den.

Cresswell has spent time out of the Championship side’s starting lineup – but has established himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and will be hoping to play as much football as possible between now and the end of the season – either to put himself in the shop window or prove to the Whites that he should be a part of their first team next season.

His next destination could potentially be Boro, who aren’t likely to be short of money to spend regardless of which league they are in following last summer’s sales of Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier.

They also have other assets they can sell during the next summer if they need to, though they may not need to offload too many key players to bring in Cresswell who could potentially cost just £4m.

This would be an attractive deal for Michael Carrick’s side considering the fact he’s only likely to get better and could generate the club a decent amount of money in the future.

Buying young players and developing them seems to be a part of Steve Gibson and Kieran Scott’s transfer strategy, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if they pay the amount of money needed to lure the 20-year-old away from Elland Road for the long term.

However, that’s just one of several barriers that Boro will need to overcome in their potential quest to get this deal over the line in the summer, with a medical and personal terms also needing to be agreed.

Playing a decent amount of football this season, the medical part shouldn’t be an issue unless he sustains an injury, so whether a breakthrough can be made regarding personal terms could be decisive.

With the club already having Matt Clarke, Dael Fry, Darragh Lenihan and Paddy McNair as options at centre-back with Anfernee Dijksteel potentially able to fill in there too, Cresswell may not sign a contract at the Riverside unless he’s guaranteed a decent amount of game time.

At 20, he needs to be playing as much football as possible and if he isn’t going to get that at the Riverside, he will surely go elsewhere to develop.

There’s no point in him relocating just to be sat on the bench or on the sidelines, so a deal between Boro and Leeds for him could easily collapse even if they manage to agree on a fee.