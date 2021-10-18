Potential Markus Schopp successor emerges as Barnsley struggle continues

Former Barnsley player Neil Redfearn has been linked with the managerial role with The Tykes, as reported by The Sunday Mirror (17/10, p74).

Markus Schopp is currently at the helm at Oakwell, but it has been a struggling start, with Barnsley picking up just eight points from their opening 12 games.

The Tykes are now without a Championship victory in 10 outings and are yet to earn all three points away from Oakwell this season.

Redfearn, who featured nearly 300 times for Barnsley during a seven-year stay, has now been linked with the role as the pressure mounts Schopp.

Quiz: Did these 25 Barnsley transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Brad Collins arrived at Oakwell on the expiration of his contract at Chelsea. True or False? True False

Barnsley managed to secure a finish inside the top-six last time out, and whilst that also followed a tough start, time is seemingly running out for the Austrian.

After managing Yorkshire clubs in Rotherham United and Leeds United, Redfearn has also embarked on spells with Liverpool Women and Sheffield United Women, with the 56-year-old still in the role with the latter.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see how Schopp’s situation pans out at Oakwell, as he has shown plenty of promise as a manager, but he is yet to show that in the second-tier.

Should Schopp depart soon, then appointing Redfearn will certainly be a different approach, but he has the knowledge of the division and relevant experience to get Barnsley out of this difficult situation.

Barnsley have a strong squad, full of young and exciting talents, who perhaps need to be balanced out by a more experienced manager.

It will be no surprise to see Barnsley escape the situation that they are currently in with ease as the season progresses.