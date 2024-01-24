Highlights Despite limited resources, West Brom's success in the Championship is a testament to Carlos Corberan's coaching abilities.

Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley have formed a commanding defensive partnership for West Brom this season.

If Bartley is sold, talented youngster Caleb Taylor could step up as a potential replacement, thanks to his impressive loan spell at Cheltenham Town.

For a club that weren't allowed to spend any transfer fees in the summer, West Brom being cemented inside the top six of the Championship is testament to the coaching abilities of Carlos Corberan.

With limited resources thanks to an absent owner in Guochuan Lai, Albion and their Spanish head coach have had to make do with what they've got for the most part, but the Midlands outfit have been wildly impressive this season.

And they've done it with a defensive partnership of two players that were very much on the fringes last season, with Cedric Kipre and Kyle Bartley providing commanding presences at the back.

Kipre spent the entirety of 2022-23 on loan at Cardiff City, with previous boss Steve Bruce not seeing the Ivorian in his plans, whilst the experienced Bartley only played 13 times in the Championship last season after struggling with injuries.

Bartley exit to Luton a possible following West Brom form

Bartley did not even start the current campaign in the starting 11, with Semi Ajayi and Erik Pieters often in a back three alongside Kipre, but since late September, he has been at the heart of Corberan's team and performing incredibly well.

That has led to some surprise transfer interest though, with Luton Town - who are looking for another defender in the final week of the January transfer window - said to be looking at Bartley as an option, according to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph.

The 32-year-old has less than six months on his contract remaining so a deal could theoretically be done with the Hatters, but it's unlikely that Corberan would have much money to replace Bartley's services due to the situation the club currently find themselves in off the pitch.

Bartley departure could see the rise of Taylor at West Brom

And the potential sale of Bartley could give a chance to talented youngster Caleb Taylor to stake his claim for a starting place at The Hawthorns.

Corberan of course also has the aforementioned Pieters and Ajayi he could pair up with Kipre if a sale is sanctioned, but Taylor may be ready to graduate into the Albion starting 11 after his impressive performances last season on loan at Cheltenham Town in League One.

The Robins finished in a comfortable 16th position in 2022-23, and Taylor was at the heart of their defence for most of that, playing 45 times and scoring two goals under Michael Duff - a solid centre-back himself in his playing days.

Caleb Taylor's Cheltenham Town League One Stats 2022-23 Appearances 45 Average Minutes Per Game 84 Goals 2 Assists 1 Touches Per Game 54.3 Clean Sheets 15 Tackles Per Game 1.5 Interceptions Per Game 1.4 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 5.2 Clearances Per Game 5.7 Accurate Passes Per Game 27.3 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

Taylor was still a teenager for the first half of last season, and he showed remarkably maturity against some tough third tier attackers throughout the campaign, and that - along with West Brom's tight budget - saw the youngster brought into Corberan's plans for the current season.

The current form of his club though - as well as the general performances of Kipre and Bartley - has seen Taylor's chances limited for now, with just three appearances from the bench in 2023-24 in the Championship.

The 21-year-old has started in the EFL Cup and FA Cup though, and with back-to-back substitute cameos this month in the Championship, Taylor is quite clearly in Corberan's thinking.

Losing Bartley would be a blow for the whole club, but if he wants another shot at the Premier League, then given his age it might be best for all parties if West Brom cash in for a fee whilst they still can.

And it would make it easier if they have a ready-made replacement like Taylor ready to slot in and receive more game-time - it may be a risk throwing in a youngster with little Championship experience into a battle to finish in the play-off spots, but the youngster's Cheltenham Town experience will make sure he is ready.