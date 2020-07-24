Potential Leeds United transfer hits snag as European club hold talks

Benfica are said to be edging closer towards a deal for Edinson Cavani, dealing Leeds United a blow in pursuit of the Uruguay international.

Leeds are preparing to embark on life back in the Premier League, and the club will already be looking at potential transfer targets ahead of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Whites have been linked with a sensational move for Edinson Cavani, who is currently available to sign on a free transfer after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Cavani is a world-class centre-forward who scored 200 goals in 301 games for PSG, and he has also scored 50 goals in 116 appearances for Uruguay, too.

Andrea Radrizzani has recently confirmed that Leeds will look at the prospect of signing Cavani, saying: “We’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

To lure the 33-year-old to Elland Road, then, would obviously be a massive coup for Marcelo Bielsa and his side, but naturally, they face big competition in pursuit of the striker’s signature.

According to Uruguayan journalist Sebas Giovanelli, Cavani’s agent has held talks with Benfica over a potential move to Portugal, with the first meeting being described as very positive.

Cavani’s agent, who also happens to be his half-brother, will remain in Portugal for a few more deals, as a potential deal progresses.

Benfica currently sit second in the Primeira Liga, and will enter the third round of the Champions League qualifying round in 2020/21.

The Verdict

This is a blow for Leeds in their pursuit of Cavani, but what else did they expect.

He is a world-class striker available to sign on a free transfer, so plenty of massive clubs around the world will be so interested in signing him.

Benfica are a big club who can not only offer big bucks, but can also give Cavani the chance to play in the Champions League, something that Leeds are so far off doing at the moment.