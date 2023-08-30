Highlights Leeds United target Ao Tanaka's injury is not as bad as feared.

He is set to return to training today for Fortuna Dusseldorf.

And this could potentially make a switch to Elland Road possible.

Leeds United target Ao Tanaka is set to return to training today with his injury not as bad as first feared, according to an update from his current club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

The Japan international suffered a collision in training yesterday and with this in mind, there were fears that a potential move for Tanaka to Elland Road wasn't going to materialise.

That wasn't ideal for a club that had their start to the transfer window disrupted by a takeover and probably need a few additions between now and the deadline on Friday night.

A deal for Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara looks to be close - but they may benefit from having more than one option in this department considering a few of their midfielders have departed West Yorkshire this summer.

And they reportedly submitted a bid to try and lure Tanaka away from Germany, with BILD believing that the player could end up making the move to England in the coming days.

The same outlet also believes that Stuttgart have pulled out of the race for the 24-year-old, potentially making it easier for Daniel Farke's side to secure an agreement for him.

And the fact he doesn't have a "structural injury" and will return to training today could potentially give the West Yorkshire side the confidence to go ahead and complete this move.

As previously mentioned, they have until the end of play on Friday to try and secure an agreement, giving them more than 48 hours.

What's the state of play in Leeds United's midfield department?

Tyler Adams is perhaps the most high-profile midfield departure of the summer - but others have also departed.

Weston McKennie has departed on the expiration of his loan deal, Adam Forshaw has left following the end of his contract and Marc Roca has sealed a loan move to Real Betis.

Although the latter could return to Elland Road next summer, they need to look at the short term and ensure they have enough midfield options.

They currently have Ethan Ampadu, Jamie Shackleton, Darko Gyabi, Archie Gray and Lewis Bate who can play there. But they need more experience in that area if they want to give themselves the best chance of being successful during the 2023/24 campaign.

The arrival of Kamara would help to strengthen this area - but they may also benefit from bringing in Tanaka who also has the experience of performing on a big stage before, playing at the 2022 World Cup for his country.

Should Leeds United continue to pursue a move for Ao Tanaka?

He would probably be a decent addition as someone who has a decent CV.

The 24-year-old may not offer too much going forward - but others including Wilfried Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Joe Gelhardt can be valuable contributors in the final third.

And the Whites need to ensure they bring players in that can help to tighten things up after leaking quite a few goals during the early stages of the campaign.

Tanaka can help in that area as someone who can operate in a deep midfield role and Ampadu can also play a part in helping to protect the defence.

At 24, the Japan international will only get better too, so this is a potential signing worth making.