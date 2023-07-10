Leeds United's preparations for the upcoming season are well underway with Daniel Farke at the helm.

The Whites suffered relegation back to the Championship after three years of top-flight football and will be keen to make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The last time they played at second tier level was under Marcelo Bielsa's tutelage, when they finished as champions in 2020.

A number of changes have already occurred behind the scenes at Elland Road this summer, with plenty still to be resolved for Leeds' new prospective majority owners, 49ers Enterprises.

There are a host of first-team players in Leeds' squad who are not going to be playing for the club next season. Many of the playing squad have played their whole career in the top-flight or will want to make sure they can retain their place at international level.

Tyler Roberts, Alfie McCalmont, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Brenden Aaronson have all already departed the club. Adam Forshaw and Joel Robles have seen their contracts expire but been offered the chance to train with the first-team with the possibility that they could earn fresh terms in mind.

Others are expected to find pastures new, such as the likes of Illan Meslier, Junior Firpo, Rasmus Kristensen, Marc Roca, and Rodrigo.

How are Leeds United shaping up for pre-season?

The Whites travel to Oslo this week to face bitter rivals Manchester United in their first pre-season friendly, with Farke given a chance to assess his squad further ahead of 2023/24.

Graham Smyth of The Yorkshire Evening Post is expecting some notable omissions from the travelling squad, with his prediction for the expected Leeds first-team as follows: Kristoffer Klaesson, Dani van den Heuvel, Cody Drameh, Luke Ayling, Jamie Shackleton, Jeremiah Mullen, Diogo Monteiro, Max Wober, Liam Cooper, Pascal Struijk, Darko Gyabi, Lewis Bate, Archie Gray, Sam Greenwood, Joe Gelhardt, Georginio Rutter, Luis Sinisterra, Dan James, Patrick Bamford, Sonny Perkins, and Mateo Joseph.

Who's missing from Leeds' potential squad?

Marc Roca is closing in on a move to Real Betis and is expected to miss out, and the quartet of Charlie Cresswell, Crysencio Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, and Illan Meslier have been on international duty with the Under-21 Euros tournament coming to a conclusion over the weekend.

Other players who are not back in training yet and won't be involved include Junior Firpo, Rasmus Kristensen, Helder Costa, and Rodrigo.

Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison are currently recovering from injury and will continue their rehabilitation with the club in the UK.

Should Leeds fans be concerned?

The majority of omitted players are either due to injury or international duty, but some players are clearly set to leave Leeds due to their lack of involvement.

Smyth's prediction outlines the amount of work in terms of recruitment that is now needed to get the squad in shape for Cardiff City on August 6th.

The side heading to Oslo looks like it is lacking depth and quality in a number of areas, and there is less than a month to modify the squad ahead of the new season.

The Whites are still expected to be in the mix for promotion, but have certainly fallen behind their competitors so far, as the current squad highlights.