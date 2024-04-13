Leeds United will be looking ahead to the summer window to give themselves the best chance of success next season, either in the Premier League or the Championship.

Whilst they line up targets, they will also be looking at those who could leave Elland Road at the end of the season.

In terms of their loanees, Djed Spence has already left and reports have emerged that the Whites are keen to sign both Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts on permanent deals from Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley.

The other loanee they need to make a decision on is Jaidon Anthony, with the wing area likely to be one that Leeds need to address during the summer transfer window.

The current state of play in Leeds United's winger department

In terms of their current options, Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Willy Gnonto could be a key part of the Whites' long-term future, although whether all three remain in West Yorkshire is likely to be determined by whether the club wins promotion at the end of the season or not.

Summerville has been nothing short of magnificent this term, along with James.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of April 12, 2024) [All competitions] Games 42 Goals 18 Assists 9

Gnonto, on the other hand, made a slow start to the season for various reasons, but has shone at times since then and could be a valuable player to have in the long term.

However, they don't have a huge number of wide options if out-on-loan duo Jack Harrison and Ian Poveda seal permanent exits this summer.

Poveda looks set to go with his contract expiring at the end of the season, unless Daniel Farke is keen to see him remain at Elland Road. That seems unlikely though.

Even if Harrison stays, Anthony is set to return to AFC Bournemouth on the expiration of his loan deal at the end of the season, so the wing position is one that may need to be looked at.

Jaidon Anthony's time at Leeds United

With a winger potentially needing to be recruited, it would potentially make sense for Leeds to sign Anthony permanently.

However, he hasn't made that much of an impact for the Whites this term, rarely starting and not doing enough in front of goal to make a major difference in the promotion race.

Jaidon Anthony's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (As of April 12, 2024) [All competitions] Appearances 31 Starts 6 Goals 2 Assists 2

In fairness to him, he registered a brace against Chelsea in the FA Cup earlier this year, but he hasn't enjoyed that many highlights in a Leeds shirt.

This is why he can't really count this season as a personal success, even if the Whites are promoted back to the Premier League at the end of this season.

How many of his goals have won Leeds points? 0.

His only league goal of the season so far came in a 3-0 win against Watford.

A permanent move to Leeds United isn't looking likely for Jaidon Anthony

At 24 and with his contract not expiring until the summer of 2027, the Cherries would probably want a team to fork out a considerable amount to sign Anthony.

Even if Leeds are promoted, they won't want to be forking out a decent amount for Anthony.

This isn't just because of his lack of goalscoring contributions this season, but also because they have other areas that they need to address.

And with Farke not starting the 24-year-old much anyway, it seems unlikely that a permanent deal would go through.

It hasn't been reported that an option to buy Anthony has been included in this deal anyway, making it more complicated for Leeds to recruit him, if they even wanted to.

But spending a decent amount of money on the Bournemouth man seems silly, especially with the Whites likely to want to give Summerville, Gnonto and James plenty of game time, regardless of which league they are in next term.

Signing Anthony permanently simply wouldn't be a good decision at this point.