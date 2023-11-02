Highlights Stuart Webber will not be joining Rangers as per Football Scotland, despite previous reports linking him to the club.

Leeds United have been linked with him, ahead of his departure from Norwich City.

Leeds may be interested in Webber due to his previous working relationship with their manager, Daniel Farke, and his experience overseeing a Championship side.

Norwich City recruitment chief Stuart Webber will not make the switch to Rangers as things stand, according to Football Scotland.

There have been conflicting reports regarding when the 39-year-old will depart Carrow Road, but what is certain is the fact he will be leaving, with Ben Knapper coming in later this month to succeed him after Webber handed in his notice.

He has endured a pretty rocky relationship with the Canaries' supporters during his time there, although he has been praised by some after the club endured a reasonably productive summer transfer window.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

But now he's on his way out of the club, he has been linked with a couple of clubs.

Which clubs have been linked with Stuart Webber?

The Sun previously reported that both the Gers and Leeds United hold an interest in Webber.

In terms of the Scottish Premiership side, no contact has reportedly been made at this point and according to Football Scotland, this is because they don't have an interest in him at this point.

The Leeds links do make sense for a couple of key reasons though.

Firstly, the Whites' boss Daniel Farke worked with Webber when they were at Carrow Road together and the German manager enjoyed a decent amount of success there.

With this in mind, the two are likely to have a good relationship.

As well as this, Victor Orta is long gone now and with the club yet to secure a permanent replacement for him, Webber could be the man who comes in.

The news that Rangers aren't interested in the 39-year-old is great news for Leeds if they are desperate to secure his signature.

But it remains to be seen when they can or will bring him in.

Would Stuart Webber be a good appointment for Leeds United?

With Farke working with Webber before, the Whites' boss can help the Canaries' figure to settle in reasonably quickly.

As they plan for the January window though, they should be looking to bring him in as quickly as possible if they want him in before the turn of the calendar year.

He does have experience which is a positive and experience of overseeing a Championship side, which is always a positive for a club at this level.

And some would argue that he wasn't given the necessary funds at Norwich to keep them in the Premier League for the long term.

But he has come under fire from some Norwich supporters and some Leeds fans may be concerned about this potential appointment because of that.

He certainly wouldn't be the worst appointment though and if Farke wants to bring him, Leeds supporters should trust the manager because he has done well during the early stages of his time at Elland Road.