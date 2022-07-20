Potential Leeds deal, Bersant Celina: The latest Ipswich Town news headlines you might have missed

Ipswich Town had a strong season last year and under the management of Kieran McKenna, they are looking forward to next season with high expectations.

There has been some good recruitment at Portman Road so far in preparation for the new season and fans will no doubt be feeling optimistic about pushing further up the table next season.

The boss is likely to want to make some more additions before the new season gets underway to ensure his side are in the best position possible next year.

With the season now approaching, here we take a look at the latest news coming out of Portman Road.

Marcus Harness

The Tractorboys recently announced the signing of Marcus Harness from Portsmouth for an undisclosed fee.

The winger joins the club on a three year deal with the club having the opportunity to extend his contract by a further year.

It was reported that Swansea City were also interested in a move for the 26-year-old speaking volumes about the ambition being shown by Town going into next season.

This is a great signing for McKenna’s side with the player scoring 11 goals in League One last season and he will no doubt be looking to have an impact at his new club.

Leif Davis

The East Anglian Daily Times previously reported that Ipswich were interested in making a move for Davis this summer with him having struggled both at Leeds and during his loan move with Bournemouth last season.

However, with Leeds currently lacking options at left-back they seem reluctant to let the 22-year-old leave despite him not being a first choice.

Football League World brought you an exclusive report though that if the Premier League side are able to add strength in this position ahead of the new season then they would be open to selling the player which would be a bonus for Ipswich.

Of course, it’s a bit of a difficult situation for the Tractorboys right now as all they can do is wait. However, this reaffirms that the Whites don’t see him in their long term plans at Elland Road meaning he could still be set for a transfer away.

Bersant Celina

Celina spent last season on loan with the Tractorboys and scored six goals in 32 appearances for the side.

With the player set to leave Dijon this summer, Town have been linked with the player on a number of occasions.

Stoke City were previously in pole position to sign him but after the deal fell through due to issues with a work permit, Turkish side Kasimpasa looked to be his destination for next season.

However, this deal has now collapsed also and according to TWTD, McKenna’s side are interested in their former loan player again.

This one could have a few more twists and turns before we see where the forward will be playing next season. However, at this stage, it does seem as though a move to his former loan club may be the most likely.