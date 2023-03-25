Swansea City player Morgan Whittaker "wasn't keen" on a January switch to League One promotion candidates Morgan Whittaker, according to yesterday's report from TWTD.

The 22-year-old was on loan at Plymouth Argyle during the first half of the 2022/23 campaign and had been scheduled to spend the entire term there after signing from the Swansea.com Stadium on a season-long loan deal.

It looked as though he was going to be an asset for the Pilgrims for the remainder of the campaign after recording nine goals and seven assists in 27 league appearances for Steven Schumacher's men.

However, much to the displeasure of Whittaker who made his feelings known on social media, the Swans decided to recall him in January with several sides including Rangers reportedly taking an interest in him.

The Tractor Boys' interest in the young attacker was reported way back in November, with Kieran McKenna's side weighing up the opportunity of harming a promotion candidate and boosting their own chances of a Championship return in the process by bringing him in.

However, Russell Martin's Swansea wanted to keep hold of him for the remainder of the campaign. And even if they were open to a sale, it doesn't look as though he would have headed to Portman Road considering his stance on that potential switch.

The Verdict:

You can understand why Whittaker may have been reluctant to have made this move because he seemed to become attached to the cause at Home Park and wouldn't have wanted to jeopardise their promotion chances.

Considering he was thriving in League One though, this may have been an exciting move for him if Plymouth weren't an automatic promotion rival because he thrived in the third tier earlier in the season and could have been one of the first names on the teamsheet for the Tractor Boys.

After proving himself at Home Park though, Whittaker could be forgiven if he wanted to test himself at a higher level, though he hasn't made too much of an impact since his return to South Wales.

He can't really be blamed for that because he would have thrived more if he had been given the opportunity to stay with the Pilgrims for the remainder of the campaign, with this recall disrupting his momentum.

The 22-year-old is probably still devastated at how things have panned out this season - but the Swans' board have shown their willingness to sell players before and that could give him an opportunity to make an exit in the summer if he wants to.