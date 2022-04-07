Potential key reason behind Markus Schopp’s failed spell at Barnsley emerges

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad has admitted the club’s summer transfer strategy was based on recruiting players who they thought would provide value for money rather than bringing in the players needed for them to progress, speaking to the Yorkshire Post.

The Tykes were in desperate need of a productive transfer window during the 2021/22 pre-season period due to the fact they had lost two of their key assets in Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike.

Ex-captain Mowatt was not just a leader in the second-tier side’s dressing room – but also a key player in midfield and a regular contributor in the final third with eight goals and seven assists in 44 league matches last term.

They lost him on a free transfer to West Bromwich Albion as he linked up with Valerien Ismael and striker Dike would eventually arrive at The Hawthorns too but last summer, he returned to then-parent club Orlando City having scored nine times in 22 appearances for the South Yorkshire outfit.

In fairness to the second-tier club, they did move to address these two positions, with Devante Cole, Aaron Leya Iseka and Obbi Oulare all arriving as options in the forward department to compete with Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris.

In midfield, meanwhile, Josh Benson and Claudio Gomes joined to strengthen their middle area but none of these additions have been able to make an impact and CEO El-Ahmad has revealed a potential key reason behind their lack of success during this transfer period.

He said: “It is difficult to review something that you weren’t necessarily part of (the summer 2021 period), but from my perspective, there was no very influential staff and manager here or CEO and his staff, so it might be natural that there was no clear lines of communication of who to sign and how to sign.

“Markus Schopp came without his staff and I think there was not an alignment in what was necessarily needed and players were probably signed based on what was a good value and not specifically what the team needed to take the next step.”

The Verdict:

Schopp’s tactics didn’t exactly help him and some Barnsley supporters would ask ‘what tactics?’. The players didn’t seem to be on the same wavelength as the Austrian and this is why the latter does need to take responsibility.

However, their summer recruitment wasn’t adequate and although it didn’t exactly set them up for disaster, there was little chance of them repeating what they did last term or even being anywhere near that.

In fairness to the club’s hierarchy, they moved quickly to recruit Schopp once Ismael had gone and they can be commended for their decisiveness, even if the appointment itself was a bit of a gamble and didn’t work out in the end.

Schopp’s staff not being there with him is a bit of an issue though and even with there being more stability in January with Poya Asbaghi and El-Ahmad in place, it could be argued that their January business wasn’t overly successful.

The signings of Domingos Quina and Amine Bassi have paid dividends, but they needed more additions, especially another forward option with their poor goalscoring record a key reason why they are currently in real danger of being relegated to League One.