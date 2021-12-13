Potential Kelly windfall? Updates on Bidwell, Guinness-Walker & Halkett clarified: The latest Bristol City transfer talking points

The January window is now less than three weeks away and it looks set to be an interesting one for Bristol City.

CEO Richard Gould has suggested that the club will look to strengthen Nigel Pearson’s squad next month, while the Robins boss has hinted that there are players he will be looking to offload as they aren’t onside.

Ahead of the winter window, we’ve highlighted all the latest City transfer talking points…

Nesta Guinness-Walker stance

The race looks to be hotting up for Wimbledon defender Nesta Guinness-Walker, who is out of contract in the summer, but it seems City aren’t interested at the moment.

The Bristol Post has indicated that he is a player on their internal watchlist but they have no motivation to sign him at the moment, though that could change if Portsmouth make a move next month.

Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough are both thought to be keen.

Contrasting reports about defensive duo

Guinness-Walker is not the only defender to have been linked with City ahead of the January window.

Football Insider has claimed that Hearts centre-back Craig Halkett is a Robins target, while the Swansea Independent has highlighted Jake Bidwell as a player of interest.

The Bristol Post, however, has revealed that neither player is of interest to the South West club right now.

Potential Lloyd Kelly windfall?

One deal that could be of interest to the Bs3 outfit ahead of the winter window concerns academy graduate Lloyd Kelly.

The defender was sold to Bournemouth in 2029 for a deal that could rise as high as £12 million and is now being linked with a move to Newcastle United and Liverpool.

It is unclear whether or not a sell-on fee was included in that deal but for a young player with a high ceiling, you’d be surprised if it wasn’t.

Who will be cashed in on?

Pearson made it clear back in November that he was ready to offload players that weren’t on board with his ideals and it is looking increasingly likely that Kasey Palmer is one such player.

He’s not featured since mid-October and has only been in one matchday squad in that period, highlighting what the manager thinks of him.

Beyond Palmer, it’s unclear at this point who could be sold but Jay Dasilva does look a candidate given his tumble down the pecking order in recent weeks.