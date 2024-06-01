Highlights Burnley must secure a strong goalkeeper like James Trafford to bounce back to the Premier League.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, Burnley will be looking to make an immediate return to top-flight football, and it is vital that they have a successful summer transfer window if they are to achieve this goal.

One of the Clarets' most prized assets is goalkeeper James Trafford, whose heroics between the sticks won the Under-21 Euros for England last summer, as his save denied Spain's Abel Ruiz from the penalty spot while the Young Lions claimed a 1-0 victory in the final.

These exploits earned him a move to Turf Moor, as the Lancashire outfit purchased him from Manchester City in a deal worth £15m, but he was unable to help the club stave off the threat of relegation back to the Championship.

However, less than a year on from his arrival at Burnley, Trafford could be on the move once more, with Football Insider reporting that Premier League sides Liverpool and Newcastle are both interested in securing his services.

Furthermore, the Clarets' other shot-stopper who made top-flight appearances last campaign, Arijanet Muric, could be on the move, with the Scottish Sun reporting that Celtic are interested in the ace, so it could be necessary for the Lancashire side to find a new number one.

If Trafford does leave the Clarets, these are three goalkeepers the club must consider as replacements:

Alex Palmer

West Bromwich Albion shot-stopper Alex Palmer kept 18 cleansheets throughout the 2023/24 Championship campaign, the joint highest in the second tier alongside Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.

As the Baggies earned a play-off spot, it could be difficult to lure the Albion academy product away from his boyhood club, but the Clarets arguably have higher potential than the West Midlands outfit, having spent seven of the last eight seasons in the Premier League, which could tempt him into a move.

Palmer also proved his worth by saving four out of the seven penalties he faced in the 2023/24 league season, and is decent with his feet, boasting a 73.4% pass accuracy, according to FotMob.

Sam Tickle

Wigan Athletic number one Sam Tickle has been the heir to Trafford in an England Under-21s context, replacing the Clarets shot-stopper as the Young Lions keeper following the Burnley man's call-up to the Three Lions squad in March.

The 22-year-old could also have what it takes to replace Trafford when it comes to club football, and his performances helped the Latics earn a mid-table spot in League One despite facing an eight point deduction at the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Tickle kept 15 clean sheets in the third tier, and impressed during an FA Cup third round tie with Premier League giants Manchester United, while fellow top-flight outfit Everton have been linked with the Latics man.

Shaun Maloney's number one has gained many admirers during his first full season as a senior footballer, and would be a good buy for the Clarets, but he recently renewed his contract with the Greater Manchester side, keeping him at the Brick Community Stadium until 2028, which could make him difficult to sign this summer, but Tickle could be tempted for a move by the prospect of first-team Championship football.

Will Dennis

Only Rangers keeper Jack Butland, and Hearts shot-stopper Zander Clark kept more Scottish Premiership cleansheets than AFC Bournemouth's Will Dennis, who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Kilmarnock.

In fact, Dennis kept 14 cleansheets, the same number as Celtic's Joe Hart, but due to the presence at the Cherries of Neto and Mark Travers, the 23-year-old would be more likely to earn first team football at the Clarets than on the south coast, so the Lancashire outfit could make their move here.

Dennis maintained an impressive save percentage of 76% throughout the 2023/24 Scottish Premiership campaign, and also saved two of the six penalties he faced during the league season.