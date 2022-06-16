Potential Hull City transfer blow emerges on 23 y/o

There are people within Premier League side Chelsea who are currently urging the Blues to promote Nathan Baxter to the first-team squad, according to Football.London.

The 23-year-old shared goalkeeping duties with Matt Ingram during the 2021/22 campaign – and the Tigers’ form improved when he was introduced in November – when they won four consecutive games and kept three clean sheets during that mini-run of form.

That proved to be the catalyst for a much brighter season for the East Yorkshire outfit who previously looked like relegation favourites under Grant McCann – and Baxter went on to make 16 league appearances.

Despite having a limited number of appearances to his name at the MKM Stadium, Shota Arveladze’s side are thought to be keen on pursuing a fresh loan agreement for his services and the club’s takeover may now clear the path for the shot-stopper to depart Stamford Bridge with the club no longer suffering from sanctions.

Ingram signed a new long-term deal today to secure his future with the Tigers but the club will be keen to add another senior option to provide the ex-Luton Town loanee with more competition for his place and potentially allow Harvey Cartwright to go out on loan, with the latter reportedly attracting interest from Peterborough United.

However, Baxter has supporters within his current club who are arguing that he should be involved in Thomas Tuchel’s first team, though it remains to be seen whether the German will take their advice.

The Verdict:

Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli are all available to Tuchel as first-team options at this stage and it would be difficult to see Baxter being included in the first team unless Bettinelli goes.

However, that seems unlikely at this stage with the ex-Fulham man seemingly happy at Stamford Bridge and his contract in the English capital not expiring until next summer.

Kepa’s future could potentially be uncertain at this point but if the 27-year-old was to leave, you would think the top-tier giants would want a more established shot-stopper to replace him and provide real competition for Mendy, who isn’t guaranteed to remain fully fit throughout the 2022/23 campaign and beyond.

For Hull, not being able to recruit him may not be a massive disaster because they should already have other goalkeeping targets lined up this summer, knowing that this is an area they definitely need to address.

Cartwright may be ready to step up – but he needs to be a starter and he probably won’t manage to be that next season with Ingram at the club.

As well as this, a team that will be desperate to push for a finish at the right end of the table next season won’t want to rely on someone as inexperienced as the young talent, so recruiting someone and then allowing the 20-year-old to go out on loan would be beneficial.